Bears Get Dayo Odeyingbo Update That Makes Montez Sweat News Worse

The Chicago Bears have a chip on their shoulders, following their Week 5 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. However, a mix of good and bad news comes prior to their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Included in that update is Dayo Odeyingbo.

According to head coach Ben Johnson, Odeyingbo will miss time with a quad injury.

“Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Dayo Odeyingbo will likely miss time with a quad injury, but it shouldn’t require a stint on IR. TJ Edwards’ hamstring injury is week-to-week, Tyrique Stevenson’s is day-to-day,” Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reported on X on October 14th.

Johnson also dropped another bomb during his availability regarding star QB Caleb Williams.

“#Bears QB Caleb Williams will be a full participant on today’s estimated injury report, coach Ben Johnson tells reporters. A sign his return is coming,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared.

This report is just an estimate, as today’s practice is just a walkthrough.

Looking At Dayo Odeyingbo

Heavy Sports has recently reported news regarding Odeyingbo.

“With Sweat out and Dayo likely out, the defensive ends will be a combination of Austin Booker, Shemar Turner, Jamree Kromah, and Daniel Hardy against arguably the best running back in the league. Dennis Allen is going to have to conjure up some magic or something,” Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reported on Tuesday, October 13th.

Odeyingbo signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension with the Bears in March 2025. The 27-year-old defensive end stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 282 pounds.

Odeyingbo has five solo tackles and three sacks during the 2026-27 season.

Other Chicago Bears News: Caleb Williams, TJ Edwards, & Tyrique Stevenson

At the time of this writing, the Week 6 Injury Report has not yet been published. However, the Week 5 report offers little insight.

The only injured player who was on the report is Williams. He went from limited participation on Friday to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Packers, despite participating in a full workout.

While Williams will likely return, Stevenson and Edwards’ returns are less certain.

With Edwards labeled as “week-to-week,” he is trending toward missing Week 6. However, Stevenson could be healthy come Sunday.

One way or another, the mixed bag of injury news offers a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Even if that tunnel is pitch black.