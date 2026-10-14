Bears Get Injury Blow After NFL Disqualifies Montez Sweat Ahead of Falcons Game

Dark days have suddenly fallen on the Chicago Bears‘ offensive line, as both starting defensive ends — Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo — could miss a pivotal contest against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend.

The NFL on Tuesday, October 13 suspended Sweat two games for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. And while there is no injury report available from the Bears until tomorrow, word around Halas Hall is that Odeyingbo will likely miss at least the upcoming game in Atlanta due to a quadriceps injury that knocked him out of the contest last Sunday in Green Bay against the Packers.

“With Sweat out and Dayo likely out, the defensive ends will be a combination of Austin Booker, Shemar Turner, Jamree Kromah, and Daniel Hardy against arguably the best running back in the league,” Brendan Sugrue of USA Today’s Bears Wire posted to X on Tuesday. “[Defensive coordinator] Dennis Allen is going to have to conjure up some magic or something.”

Bears Will Likely Elevate Shemar Turner From PUP List to Active Roster

The first thing Chicago is going to do in response to its top two defensive ends being out is elevate second-year defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

“#Bears are expected to restore DE Shemar Turner to the 53-man roster from the physically unable to perform list, a move that was likely to happen even without the Montez Sweat development,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X on Tuesday, October 13.

Turner was a second-round pick of the Bears in 2025 but tore his ACL in late October, which required season-ending knee surgery. He has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since before the 2026 campaign began.

However, the team opened Turner’s practice window this month, which allows Chicago a timeframe to add the DL back to the active roster. It appears that will almost certainly happen now, one week after the Bears brought linebacker Noah Sewell back into the defensive fold via the PUP list.

Austin Booker Can Step Into Starting Lineup, but Bears May Still Need More Firepower at Defensive End

The next sensible move to make is to insert Booker into the starting lineup and increase his role. The third-year defensive end has already spoken about his displeasure with how Chicago has utilized him this season.

“Two days before the #Jets game, #Bears DE Austin Booker expressed to me that he wasn’t happy with his role on the team,” Herb Howard of The Score reported on X Monday. “He wanted more playing time. In the two games since then, Booker has 3 sacks and 4 TFLs.”

Booker is a pass-rusher above all else, while Sugrue’s concern involves more the ability of the Bears’ defensive front to combat Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rather than how well it might pressure quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and/or Tua Tagovailoa.

Penix returned from an ACL issue and moved into the starting lineup in Week 3, which lit a fire under the Falcons’ offense. However, he left last week’s overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury he sustained late in the fourth quarter, and it is unclear if Penix will be ready in time to play Chicago.

Given Booker’s limitations on early downs, which are part of the reason he has not played more this season, Chicago might consider making a quick move for a pass-rusher via the trade market. One potential option is linebacker Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) who might be attainable via a Day 3 draft pick.