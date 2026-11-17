The Chicago Bears spent big on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett a couple years ago, but nowhere near the price they paid for the mid-season upgrade to Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons is now a cornerstone piece of the defense for years to come, and his presence renders Jarrett all the more cuttable once the season concludes. Jarrett is still a solid player and a starter, but the money-production equation heading into the final year of his $43 million contract in 2027 isn’t likely to make sense, particularly when compared against the team’s other needs.

Jacob Infante of WCG and PFN projected on Monday, November 16 that Garrett will be one of several cap casualties when the time comes next spring.

The #Bears have a bunch of release options to free up cap space Montez Sweat ($21M)

Jaylon Johnson ($16M)

Dayo Odeyingbo ($15M)

Grady Jarrett ($13.5M)

T.J. Edwards ($8.5M) Think Grady’s gone but the other 4 are on the bubble. Obviously, not all will be cut/traded. These next few weeks, we’ll see which guys will end up sticking around.

Grady Jarrett Hasn’t Played Up to Contract Value for Bears

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro, has earned north of $136 million over his 12-year NFL career. He will play next season at 34 years old.

According to Pro Football Network’s player impact scores, Garrett ranks 85th out of 119 players who qualify at the position with a number of 70.7. By contrast, Simmons is tied with Quinnen Williams for first place with a perfect score of 100.

Chicago has a promising DT talent in sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg, though he is currently a third-stringer. The Bears might also decide to utilize either their second- or third-round pick in 2027 on a defensive tackle to play alongside Simmons on a rookie-scale contract.

Simmons is a force multiplier on the defensive line and adding young talent that will almost certainly thrive next to him is a way to get the most out of draft assets that are even more important now after Chicago traded its first-round selections in 2027 and 2028 to acquire Simmons.

Caleb Williams’ Next Contract Will Restrict Bears Financially

Garrett has started all nine games for Chicago this season and played in 14 contests for the Bears last year, his first with the franchise. But in general, the team’s roster build is focused on getting younger and less expensive (where possible) while allocating the higher spends to players who are well above-average at their positions, not well below.

Johnson could be facing the cut line for similar reasons after performing as one of the top cornerbacks in the league just a couple of years ago.

The Bears made the move for Simmons because they believe they can win a Super Bowl now. And it is important the front office does everything possible to realize that goal before the second contract of quarterback Caleb Williams begins.

Williams is only in the third season of a four-year rookie deal that includes a team option for a fifth season at what will be an expensive price, but also a reasonable one in the context of the wider QB market.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently sets that market with a deal valued at $64 million annually. Williams is almost certainly going to make more than that per season when he does ink an extension, which will probably be this offseason. However, he won’t start earning on that deal for a couple more years, which gives the Bears a strong spending window now that is going to narrow meaningfully after 2028.