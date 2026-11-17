The Chicago Bears won’t have to worry about wide receiver Luther Burden III’s injury status as they prepare for Week 11’s game with the New Orleans Saints.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that Burden has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, putting him on track to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Burden’s status was uncertain heading into the bye week after he sustained a concussion during Week 9’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had taken a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bucs rookie Rueben Bain Jr. on a fourth-quarter screen pass, one that went unpenalized and caused Burden to lose a fumble deep in Chicago’s territory.

Burden did not return for the rest of Week 9’s game, but he was back on the practice field to log some on-field work with his teammates during Monday’s short session.

The Bears could still include Burden when they issue their first injury report for Week 11 after Wednesday’s practice, but clearing the protocol is a step in the right direction.

Luther Burden Leads Bears in Receiving Through 9 Games

Getty Luther Burden leads the Bears in all three major receiving categories.

Burden has been one of the Bears’ most dynamic offensive players through the first half of the 2026 regular season, making his quick return all the more important.

Through the first nine games, Burden leads the Bears in all three major receiving categories with 49 receptions for 644 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions of 20 or more yards, tying him with Atlanta’s Drake London for sixth most in the NFL.

Most impressive, though, has been Burden’s production after the catch. He has gained more than 50% of his receiving yards (353) after the catch, making him one of only five NFL receivers to gain at least 350 yards after the catch through the first 10 weeks.

Burden is also the only one in that group with no more than one dropped pass.

Entering Week 11, Burden needs just 9 more yards to reach a new career high. He is also on pace to finish the 2026 regular season with roughly 1,216 receiving yards.

Bears News: Kyler Gordon ‘Day-to-Day’ With New Injury

Getty Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is “day-to-day” with a shoulder injury.

While Burden has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and is on track to play against the Saints on Sunday, the Bears have less clarity with cornerback Kyler Gordon.

After reporters noted Gordon was not present for Monday’s short practice, Johnson confirmed that his $42 million slot cornerback is dealing with a shoulder injury that he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 9 and is considered “day-to-day.”

Gordon appeared to injure his left shoulder while diving to make a touchdown-saving tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson early in the third quarter. He briefly went into the locker room for further evaluation, but he checked back into the game before the end of the quarter and said his wrist was “completely fine” in the postgame.

Gordon will have three full practices to work through his issue before the Bears must decide whether he will play against the Saints, but his status carries intrigue as Chicago looks to continue its hot 7-2 start and chases its fifth straight win on Sunday.