Bengals Announce Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Injury Updates Ahead of Dolphins Game

The Cincinnati Bengals won their first two games of the NFL season before dropping their next two in Weeks 3 and 4. They enter this weekend’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a 2-2 record.

Cincinnati is coming off a 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, during which star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase left with a concussion. Fellow star receiver Tee Higgins also suffered an adductor strain that kept him out for the final drive as the Bengals tried to rally for a win.

Higgins missed practice earlier in the week, while Chase returned to the field Thursday but remained in concussion protocol.

On Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided updates on both players ahead of Sunday’s game.

Friday’s practice is a key part of the evaluation process for players hoping to suit up Sunday. Taylor revealed that Chase remains in concussion protocol but has returned to practice. He’ll likely play if he clears the protocol before Sunday’s game.

Higgins also returned to practice Friday, a positive sign for his availability.

However, Taylor said both receivers will carry questionable designations for now.

Via ESPN’s Ben Baby: “Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins both ran routes and caught passes during the portion of practice open to the media.”

Bengals Depleted WR Room

Cincinnati is dealing with several injuries in its wide receiver room, with Chase and Higgins both uncertain for Sunday’s game.

The Bengals are already without Andrei Iosivas, who is on injured reserve and entered the season as the team’s No. 3 receiver. If Chase and Higgins can’t play, Cincinnati would be without its top three wide receivers from the start of the season.

Rookie Dohnte Meyers, who has been an extremely pleasant surprise, and rookie Colbie Young, who recently returned to practice after dealing with an injury of his own, would likely lead the way.

The Bengals also have Mitchell Tinsley, whom they signed off the Houston Texans‘ practice squad last week. Tinsley is familiar with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense after spending the previous two seasons with the Bengals.