Russell Wilson Makes Strong Statement on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

There isn’t an offense in the NFL playing better than the Cincinnati Bengals right now, and they showed it again on Sunday in Madrid, Spain, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati erupted for 30-plus points for the fourth consecutive game, defeating the Falcons 34-17 to improve to 6-2 on the season.

As for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He also added three carries for seven yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He’s now totaled four or more touchdowns in four consecutive games.

Russell Wilson Makes Strong Statement on Burrow

Following the team’s win on Sunday, longtime NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Russell Wilson made a strong statement about what he’s seeing from Burrow so far this season.

“The idea of being on the zone. That moment when everything freezes. It’s a screenshot snd you can move the puzzle pieces and move the picture how you want too. Joe Burrow’s doing that,” Wilson said. “He’s doing it with Ja’Marr Chase, he’s doing it with Tee Higgins…. but his last four games. 35.8 points per game, 77.0% completion, and total touchdowns 18. He’s got 23 total passing touchdown passes so far this season.

“He’s got the will to take his team to the Super Bowl again. Cause he’s been there before… he’s very motivated and I think the cool part about Joe Burrow is the confidence he’s playing with.”

“[Joe Burrow] has been locked in. He’s MOTIVATED!” 😤 @DangeRussWilson #NFLT https://t.co/Plh6Xr35TO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2026

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

In his seventh NFL season with the Bengals, Burrow is putting together one of the best campaigns of his career and remains firmly in the mix for the NFL MVP Award through Cincinnati’s first eight games.

Following Week 9, Burrow completes an NFL-best 74.0% of his passes. He has thrown for 2,386 yards and a league-leading 23 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. He has also rushed for three touchdowns.

Burrow and the Bengals will now shift their focus to Week 10, when they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also sit at 6-2, in a massive AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football in Cincinnati.