Bengals’ Potential Trade Target Makes Major Request Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV, and the former first-round pick has now made a major request ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McDonald informed the Jets that he wants to be traded after growing frustrated with his limited opportunities this season.

The development comes less than two weeks after NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks identified Cincinnati as one of three potential destinations for the 27-year-old defender.

However, a deal is far from guaranteed. In a follow-up report Monday, Rapoport explained that other teams have contacted New York about McDonald, but the Jets have not engaged in trade negotiations and have no plans to do so.

McDonald’s request adds a new dimension to a previously suggested trade fit.

Will McDonald IV Requests Trade Ahead of Deadline

McDonald’s frustration stems from a significant reduction in playing time following changes to New York’s defensive rotation.

The Jets selected defensive end David Bailey with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, adding another talented pass rusher to an already crowded position group.

McDonald, who started 29 games over the previous two seasons, has started just twice through nine games in 2026.

His production has declined alongside his playing time.

McDonald has recorded 16 combined tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries this season.

Those numbers represent a notable drop from his breakout 2024 campaign, when he registered 10.5 sacks in 17 games.

McDonald followed that performance with eight sacks in 2025, demonstrating his ability to contribute as a regular member of the defensive line.

Despite his reduced role, McDonald remains under contract beyond this season.

New York exercised his fifth-year option earlier in 2026, giving the Jets control of his rights through 2027 at a projected $14.475 million salary-cap charge.

That contract situation could complicate a potential deal, particularly with New York showing little willingness to entertain offers.

Bengals Previously Named Potential Destination for McDonald

McDonald’s trade request is particularly interesting for Cincinnati because of its ongoing questions along the defensive line.

As Heavy reported November 3, Brooks included the Bengals among three possible destinations for the Jets defender in his October 30 trade deadline analysis.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers were also mentioned as potential fits.

Brooks suggested that McDonald’s reduced role could make him expendable as the Jets continue rebuilding their roster.

The analyst’s proposal was hypothetical, however, and did not establish that Cincinnati had contacted New York.

For the Bengals, the timing is notable.

Rookie defensive end Cashius Howell underwent wrist surgery after Cincinnati’s November 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Howell’s absence leaves the Bengals with fewer options in their defensive line rotation at a time when the team is competing for the AFC North title.

Former first-round pick Shemar Stewart should receive additional opportunities, but adding another experienced pass rusher would provide insurance as Cincinnati prepares for the second half of the season.

McDonald has recorded 24.5 sacks across his first four NFL seasons, making his proven ability to pressure quarterbacks an appealing quality.

Still, acquiring him would require the Jets to reverse their current position and negotiate a trade.

With Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline approaching, the Bengals have limited time to determine whether another defensive addition is worth pursuing.