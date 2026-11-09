ESPN Insider Suggests Big Trade Deadline Move for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ 6-2 start to the season has some fans thinking about a postseason run. However, the team might be one big move away from Super Bowl contention, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Graziano added the move could come on offense or defense.

“Cincinnati’s running game looks moribund, and the Bengals could stand to make an upgrade at running back or add an offensive lineman,” wrote Graziano after Week 9. “They also could use help on the back end of the defense, particularly at safety, which is the spot I’m eyeing for them. Do they have the ability to talk the Cardinals into sending them Budda Baker or the Falcons into reuniting them with Jessie Bates III? Think big, Bengals. It’s all right there in front of you if you want it.”

The Bengals are currently tied for first place in the AFC North at 6-2.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Make a Big Swing Before the Trade Deadline

The Bengals offense is the strength of their roster. They could still add to that side of the ball to put the group over the top. As Graziano noted, the passing game is carrying the rushing attack. A big swing at running back, whether it be Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, or Tony Pollard, could have a big impact.

They could also add to the offensive line. The interior has been a need for years, and the team could still use some help.

Lastly, while they have Mike Gesicki at tight end, he is used more as a slot receiver. They already lost two tight ends to the IR, so they could end up making a move there to improve the run game.

Bengals’ Biggest Need is Defense

While they could add an offensive player, their best is to add to the defense. The defense could get them by, but it feels like if the Bengals lose in the playoffs, it will be this unit coming up short. With Cashius Howell on the IR, the team is thin at edge.

Both of their linebackers bring questions and could be upgraded. Whether they play Dax Hill in the slot or on the outside, they could upgrade one of the three cornerback spots. They have struggled to find any help at safety in recent years despite putting resources into the position.

It is funny that Jessie Bates is the name mentioned because the safety room has not been quite the same since they let Bates leave in free agency.

The Bengals already made a big trade for Dexter Lawrence this offseason. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are playing better than ever. This team has as good a chance to make a postseason run as any current team, and any past Bengals team.

This is the year for the Bengals to make a move. We will see if they do. The trade deadline is Tuesday.