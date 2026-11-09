Former Bengals Star Jessie Bates Traded to Jaguars in Blockbuster Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be reuniting with former star safety Jessie Bates III ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, he’s headed to another AFC contender.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, November 9, that the Atlanta Falcons are trading Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The blockbuster deal comes just one day after Bates faced his former team in Madrid, where Cincinnati defeated Atlanta 34-17 to improve to 6-2.

It also ends recent speculation surrounding a possible return to Cincinnati for the former All-Pro safety, who spent five seasons with the Bengals before leaving in free agency in 2023.

Now, instead of potentially helping Cincinnati make another Super Bowl run, Bates will be strengthening a Jacksonville team also competing for the AFC championship.

Bengals Lose Chance at Jessie Bates Reunion Ahead of Deadline

The possibility of bringing Bates back to Cincinnati had gained attention ahead of the deadline, particularly as the Bengals looked for ways to strengthen their secondary before the trade deadline.

In fact, ESPN insider Dan Graziano floated a potential reunion in his latest trade deadline analysis, just hours before news of the deal broke.

As Heavy’s Parker Hurley highlighted Monday morning, Graziano identified safety as an area Cincinnati could address in pursuit of another championship.

“Do they have the ability to talk the Cardinals into sending them Budda Baker or the Falcons into reuniting them with Jessie Bates III?” Graziano wrote.

The suggestion wasn’t evidence of negotiations between Cincinnati and Atlanta, but it reflected the appeal of bringing back a player who had been such an important part of the Bengals’ recent success.

Bates was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft and quickly established himself as one of the team’s best defensive players.

He helped anchor the secondary during the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season and their return to the AFC Championship Game the following year.

However, Cincinnati ultimately allowed Bates to leave in free agency, and he signed a four-year, $64 million contract with Atlanta in 2023.

His departure remained a point of frustration for some Bengals fans, particularly as Cincinnati struggled defensively in subsequent seasons.

With Bates now headed to Jacksonville, any hopes of a deadline reunion are officially over.

Jessie Bates Trade Gives Jaguars Another Weapon in AFC Race

The destination may be just as frustrating for Bengals fans as the missed opportunity to bring Bates home.

Jacksonville enters Week 10 with a 6-2 record, matching Cincinnati’s mark through eight games. Both teams have established themselves as legitimate playoff contenders, making the addition particularly consequential for the AFC race.

The Jaguars have already assembled one of the NFL’s strongest defenses this season, allowing just 15.1 points per game through eight contests. Adding a veteran safety with Bates’ experience and production only makes that unit more formidable.

According to NFL.com’s official statistics, Bates recorded 28 interceptions across his first 139 career games, including six during his first season with Atlanta in 2023.

He has also remained productive in 2026, registering 60 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception through nine games.

Bates’ final appearance for the Falcons came against Cincinnati on Sunday. Despite Atlanta’s loss, he finished with 14 combined tackles against his former team.

Now, the Bengals could potentially find themselves facing Bates again if Cincinnati and Jacksonville meet in the postseason.

That possibility underscores the stakes of Monday’s move. Cincinnati won’t get its former defensive star back, but another team with championship aspirations just added him to its roster.

With Tuesday’s deadline approaching, the Bengals will have to look elsewhere if they intend to make another significant defensive upgrade.