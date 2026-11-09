Mike Tomlin Reveals Blueprint to Beating Bengals in Week 10

If there is one coach in the NFL circle who has a good idea of what it would take to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, it is former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin retired from the Steelers last year and is now on the NBC Sports broadcast ahead of Sunday Night Football. With the Bengals and Steelers squaring off with his station covering the game, Tomlin gave some unique insight into what the Steelers can do to beat the Bengals and claim first place in the AFC North.

Tomlin noted that the key to beating Burrow is a four-man rush.

“Yeah, I see the formula with great clarity as it pertains to these guys because I’ve just seen them so much,” said Tomlin on his experience with the Bengals. “First of all, if you don’t have a four-man rush, you’re running on the beach trying to stop these guys. Seriously, you need to be able to deploy seven people in coverage.”

Tomlin is saying that if you have to send extra defenders to beat the Bengals, you are going to be slow, and it is going to tire you out.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details Key to Beat Cincinnati Bengals

Tomlin knows the Steelers can do that. He drafted T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward, and Keeanu Benton. These will be the four that get after Burrow the most in Week 10.

Tomlin also added that the key to winning with four means having seven on the back end against five eligible pass catchers. This would allow the team to put four defenders on their two star receivers.

“In particular, you need to allocate four people for those two guys (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) in one-dimensional passing circumstances,” added Tomlin. “Sometimes man, sometimes zone, but it’s four-on-two if you want to slow them down.”

The Super Bowl-winning head coach noted you have to mix up coverages. However, you cannot allow the Bengals’ star receivers to be singled up.

Tomlin Gives Steelers Blueprint to Beat Bengals

Tomlin noted that if you can shut down the passing attack, it gets easier. From there, the game will be won by short yardage situations.

“Lastly, you better be smart in short yardage-like circumstances,” added Tomlin. “They love to get you in one-on-one circumstances in third down and one and throw the ball down the field to these two. So, the four man rush is critical, four-on-two in one-dimensional passing circumstances.”

Tomlin is 28-11 against the Bengals. He is 27-11 in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason. To be fair, the recent Bengals have had more success. Still, Tomlin is 8-5 against Zac Taylor as the Bengals head coach. However, when Joe Burrow starts, the Bengals went 4-3 against Tomlin and his Steelers.

So, Tomlin knows how to beat the Bengals. At the same time, the Bengals have shown they can go toe-to-toe with the Steelers as well. The two will face off in Cincinnati in Week 10.