Browns Send Clear Message on Deshaun Watson Extension Talks

Deshaun Watson’s latest comeback has strengthened his case to stay with the Cleveland Browns, but it has not sparked contract talks just yet.

Watson helped Cleveland rally past the Houston Texans for a 27-24 victory Sunday, sending the Browns into their bye week at 6-4. With the veteran quarterback delivering another late win, Monken was asked whether discussions about an extension had begun.

“We have not,” Monken said. “That’s a question really for (GM Andrew Berry), but we have not had discussions about really most of our roster. We have not had discussions about moving forward.”

Watson is finishing the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed in 2022. His recent play has given Cleveland something to consider, although Monken’s answer offered no indication that a new deal is imminent.

Still, Monken credited Watson with growth in how he handles the frustrations that marked his time in Cleveland before this season. He pointed to the preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills, when Watson was booed by the home crowd before facing a tense postgame press conference.

“When we met after that, it wasn’t about physical traits. It was about where he was mentally and emotionally,” Monken said. “I felt like our conversation was on point. He had let it go. He got it off his chest. I didn’t see someone who was broken. I saw someone who was hurt. That was the first step in terms of, ok where do we go from here?”

Deshaun Watson Keeps Delivering Late for Browns

Watson has not consistently resembled the Pro Bowl quarterback Cleveland thought it was acquiring. However, he has repeatedly come through when the Browns needed a finishing drive this season.

Through nine starts, Watson has 2,118 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, with an 89.1 passer rating. He has topped 300 passing yards in each of his past three starts, but has not thrown a touchdown pass during that stretch.

Sunday’s performance captured both sides of his season. Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards and added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and took four sacks as Cleveland had to overcome a 17-point deficit.

When the Browns got another opportunity late, Watson helped capitalize. His 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up Quinshon Judkins’ winning 5-yard touchdown run. Watson also had a rushing score of his own earlier in the game.

It was Watson’s sixth fourth-quarter go-ahead scoring drive this season. Cleveland’s defense provided the stops to make the rally possible, but Watson again supplied the offense with a response when the game was slipping away.

Deshaun Watson Extension Would Raise More Browns QB Questions

Keeping Watson would not necessarily prevent the Browns from drafting their next quarterback. Cleveland holds two first-round picks in 2027, including the Rams’ selection acquired in the Myles Garrett trade. That gives Berry options to pursue a young passer while retaining Watson as a bridge.

A shorter agreement could allow a rookie to develop without immediately taking over the offense — similar to what the Raiders did with Fernando Mendoza. Watson would also have another offseason in Monken’s system to show progress. The questions would be price, guaranteed money and whether Watson would accept a deal structured around that transition.

And the rest of the quarterback room is also worth considering.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are under contract through 2028, while Taylen Green’s rookie deal runs through 2029. Cleveland kept all four quarterbacks through the trade deadline, preserving its options for the remainder of this season.

Re-signing Watson and adding a first-round passer would leave five quarterbacks competing for roster spots and practice reps. Berry would then have to decide which of the younger holdovers still fits Cleveland’s plans.