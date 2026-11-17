Jerry Jeudy followed his most productive game of the season with a message about the pressure he’s helped the Cleveland Browns overcome with clutch plays.

The message came after Jeudy caught two passes for a season-high 74 yards in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Houston Texans. His 65-yard reception was his longest of the year and helped Cleveland climb out of an early 17-point hole.

Trailing 17-3 in the second quarter, Deshaun Watson found Jeudy behind the defense for a completion to Houston’s 6-yard line. Watson scored on the next snap, pulling the Browns within a touchdown and giving their struggling offense a spark.

“Clutch is the art of making pressure look effortless,” Jeudy posted on social media.

Cleveland eventually finished the comeback on Quinshon Judkins’ late touchdown run, improving to 6-4 heading into its bye week.

Jerry Jeudy and Deshaun Watson Discussed Big Play Before It Happened

Watson and Jeudy had worked out the details of their deep connection before Sunday. The quarterback said their conversations began during Friday’s practice and continued just before the play.

“I actually didn’t throw it as far. I thought I overthrew it, for real. I could have definitely had another 10 yards, but we worked on that play Friday,” Watson said. “I told him when we ran it in practice, ‘Whenever you put your foot in the ground, dig and go get it.’

“He told me he was going to go. Right before we called the play coming out, I looked at him and said ‘this is our chance.’ He did exactly what we talked about, so it was great for him to get that in and told him next time, he’s got to score.”

Jeudy’s overall production remains well below his previous seasons in Cleveland. He has 20 catches for 282 yards and no touchdowns through 10 games, following 50 receptions for 602 yards last season and 90 catches for 1,229 yards in 2024.

Still, several of those catches have carried considerable weight. His 33-yard reception on third-and-5 against Baltimore helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal in Week 6. Against New Orleans, his 30-yard sideline catch helped Cleveland reach the tying field goal before an overtime loss.

Jerry Jeudy Gives Young Browns Receiving Room a Veteran Option

Jeudy’s latest contribution offered another example of why Cleveland valued keeping him through the trade deadline. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns would have considered trading Jeudy for premium draft picks, but no such offer arrived. Cleveland was not actively shopping him.

The Browns have leaned heavily on rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, with second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also occupying a prominent role in the passing game. Jeudy, 27 and in his seventh NFL season, gives Watson an experienced option alongside those developing targets. Coach Todd Monken made his position clear well before the deadline.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” Monken said Oct. 19.

The Browns return from their bye to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29, beginning a stretch of three consecutive home games.