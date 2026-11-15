Cowboys Ripped for Letting 49ers Fans Take Over AT&T Stadium — Again

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott saw this coming.

Three days before Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, he challenged Cowboys fans not to let the visitors take over AT&T Stadium.

“We’ll prepare for anything and everything, and so I just challenge Cowboy fans to not let that happen,” Prescott said.

It happened anyway.

One fan showed a video of the obscene amount of red in the stands. KNBR also posted a video of a section of the stadium taken over by fans in red. The Athletic’s Jon Machota also opted a video of a swarm of 49ers fans rushing into the stadium after the doors opened.

The 49ers came to Arlington to face the reeling Cowboys, and there was so much red in the stands that the FOX broadcast pointed it out.

Cowboys Fans Rip Jerry Jones Over 49ers’ Takeover

Plenty of Cowboys fans took to social media to vent, and most of their anger was aimed at Jones.

“Is home really home for us? … We need our home back,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t you just love being the away team in your stadium? At least someone’s wallet is happy,” another fan quipped.

“Red, blue, Jerry only sees green!” one user replied.

“We’ve turned into the chargers🥀🥀🥀,” another fan added, comparing it to the Los Angeles Chargers’ home crowds.

“Way too much (red). Pathetic,” remarked a third fan.

Some fans pointed to the product on the field instead.

“If the Cowboys were actually good, maybe there wouldn’t be so much red lmfaoo,” one fan wrote.

“Fans don’t care anymore, when Jerry doesnt change and lets Brian ruin this team we just stop caring….,” another said, taking a shot at head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The 49ers have won the last four meetings dating back to 2022, including two playoff wins.

AT&T Stadium Turned Into a Sea of Red

“It feels like a 49ers home game here,” play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt said on the broadcast.

Before kickoff, ESPN’s Ed Werder had already noticed the crowd.

“It is apparent that many #Cowboys season-ticket holders have sold their tickets to visiting 49ers fans,” Werder posted on X. In the same post, he added that he imagined the sales wouldn’t please owner Jerry Jones.

It’s also not a new problem.

In the 2014 season opener, San Francisco fans traveled in such large numbers that by many accounts they outnumbered Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium. Former Cowboys wide receiver Roy Williams tweeted at the time that it felt like a home game for the 49ers.

And before the teams’ January 2022 wild-card game in Arlington, some Cowboys fans were begging others not to sell their playoff tickets to 49ers fans.

The home crowd hasn’t been much of an advantage for Dallas this season either. The Cowboys entered Sunday 1-2 at AT&T Stadium.