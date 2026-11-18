After a much needed bye week, the Denver Broncos are facing AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II, spent his week of Cabo kicking his feet up and drinking piña coladas.

As he prepares to face the 4-6 Raiders, Surtain made an intriguing comment about tight end Brock Bowers.

Pat Surtain II Says He Views Brock Bowers More As A Wide Receiver Than A Tight End

In a Denver Broncos press conference Wednesday afternoon, Pat Surtain discusses their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

When discussing tight end Brock Bowers, Surtain notes that he sees the former first-round draft pick as a wide receiver.

Per Zac Stevens on X: “Pat Surtain II doesn’t consider Brock Bowers a tight end. Believes he’s a WR.”

“Some people think he’s a tight end,” Surtain says of Bowers. “I think he’s a receiver.”

Through eight games this season, Bowers leads the Raiders in receiving yards with 676. He also has 50 receptions and six touchdowns.

It’s likely that the Broncos defensive plan against the Raiders will involve Surtain covering/shadowing Bowers.

In nine career games for Surtain against the Raiders, he has 28 solo tackles, eight assists and two interceptions.

The last time Surtain faced the Raiders he recorded a pick-six.

“It was a great play,” Surtain said of his pick-six. “Looking forward to making many more.”

Per Zac Stevens on X: Last time Pat Surtain II played against the Raiders in Denver, he had a pick six: “It was a great play. Looking forward to making many more”

Brock Bowers Still Day-to-Day Ahead of Week 11 Matchup vs. Denver Broncos

While Pat Surtain is preparing this week to face Brock Bowers in the backfield, the tight end is still listed as day-to-day following a first quarter ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

On Wednesday, Bowers was listed as a non-participant at practice.

Per Sam Warren on X: Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said Brock Bowers is progressing in recovery from his ankle injury. He did not practice today, but his status remains “day-to-day.”

Despite the concern of Bowers not practicing, head coach Klint Kubiak says that Bowers doesn’t need to practice this week to play on Sunday.

“If he’s ready to go, we’ll get him out there,” Kubiak said of Bowers.

Kubiak said Bowers doesn't have to log a practice this week to play on Sunday. "If he's ready to go, we'll get him out there." https://t.co/JhbHlp4P01 — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 18, 2026

Bowers started the season off with a knee injury, missing Weeks 1 & 2.

He’s a key piece to the Raiders offense, and without him, the Broncos will have an even larger upper hand on the defensive side of the ball.