The Denver Broncos received some encouraging injury news on Wednesday, November 18, as several important players returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Riley Moss, and safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones were all back at practice following Denver’s bye week.

The development could be particularly significant for a Broncos defense that has been playing without several key starters in recent weeks.

Waddle’s return is also encouraging for quarterback Bo Nix and the offense.

While returning to practice is a good sign for these four players, their status will still be worth monitoring throughout the week.

A Wednesday practice doesn’t guarantee they will be available against Las Vegas.

Both Waddle and Moss are recovering from concussions, while Hufanga has been dealing with an ankle injury and Jones has been sidelined by a hamstring issue.

Broncos Welcome Back 4 Key Players Ahead of Raiders Game

Denver’s Week 10 bye came at a good time because injuries were starting to mount.

Waddle and Moss both suffered concussions during the Broncos’ victory over Carolina, forcing them to leave the contest early.

Meanwhile, Hufanga had been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of multiple games, while Jones’ hamstring injury created additional problems in the secondary.

The Broncos entered their matchup with Carolina without either starting safety, forcing the coaching staff to rely on replacements in important defensive roles.

Now, the return of all four players to practice represents a positive step as Denver prepares for its divisional matchup with Las Vegas.

For Waddle and Moss, completing the NFL’s concussion protocol will be particularly important before they are cleared to play.

Denver’s official injury reports should provide further clarity about their participation levels and availability as Sunday’s game approaches.

Healthy Broncos Secondary Could Provide Major Defensive Boost

While Waddle’s potential return would provide another weapon for Nix, getting three defensive starters back could be particularly valuable for Denver.

The team will face off against rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in what could be the first of many showdowns.

With much still unknown about Mendoza, having a fully healthy safety tandem could play a vital role in disguising coverages and confusing the young quarterback.

Getting Moss healthy would be a boost as well. It would give All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II his running mate back and potentially take some off of his plate.

Denver returns from its bye looking to strengthen its position in a competitive AFC West race, and Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders provides another opportunity to improve its postseason outlook.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC is also looming, and every game feels important for seeding.

The Broncos have already demonstrated their ability to overcome significant injuries, but getting starters back would certainly make their job easier.

Wednesday’s practice update is an encouraging first step. The next question is whether all four players can make enough progress to suit up against Las Vegas on November 22.