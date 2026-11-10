Denver Broncos Make History With 16th Consecutive One-Score Win

The Denver Broncos were a part of NFL history in their 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Led by Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos won their 16th straight one-score game, setting an NFL record. They passed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts.

The more you think about it, the more you realize how remarkable it actually is.

The drama gives fans a nerve-wrecking watch, but for the players, they are surprisingly calm in the late-game situations, and it shows as they always seem to come out on top.

The odds of them accomplishing this are incredibly low, Payton acknowledged that and said they make things closer than they should at times.

“Part of it pisses me off because there’s been a few of them that you would say shouldn’t have been one-score games. And then obviously there’s some that are,” Payton said.

Payton isn’t wrong, whether it’s turnovers, offensive stalls, or the defense wearing out from being on the field so long, the Broncos continue to make some games closer than they need to be.

But if anything, those mistakes only prove how good of a team the Broncos are. To think this team is 7-2 during the bye week, with the hardest start in the entire NFL, and how bad they’ve played at times.

If this truly is a slow start with steady improvement like they’ve shown so far, then how dangerous will this team be when their offense starts clicking?

Regardless of how bad they play, this Denver team plays, when it comes to one score game, they don’t lose. Some call it luck, many said they couldn’t replicate what they did last year, but they continue doing it and Payton believes it’s not a coincidence.

“Well, when it keeps happening, I think our league … it kind of is what it is. When those things keep falling your way, that’s not by accident.”

NFL history definitely doesn’t happen by accident. This team has a lot of things that need to be fixed before the playoffs, but they’re in a perfect position during the bye week.

Broncos fans We may not like it, but Denver has an identity fans have been begging to see. They don’t play perfectly, but they play just well enough to hang in the game and win it late.

Frustrating as that identity may be, Broncos Country have been waiting to see a winning football team again and now they have it.