The Denver Broncos suffered a humbling 5-27 defeat at the hands of a Pittsburgh Steelers team that had been rocked by a large amount of off-the-field noise involving a saga between Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Although the Broncos defense limited backup-turned-starter Mason Rudolph to just 142 yards through the air, the offense struggled to get anything going in the passing game.

In particular, quarterback Bo Nix had a shocker; turning the ball over twice throughout the game and fumbling untouched early on in the first quarter.

Two of the turnovers turned into touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

After a game that saw Broncos fans and beat writers call for the QB to benched already at halftime, Nix was always going to have an uncomfortable time standing at the podium answering questions after the stand-alone game on Black Friday.

Bo Nix Takes Responsibility For Steelers Loss

In doing so, Nix took accountability for his large role in the defeat, asserting that he “let the team down”.

“It’s frustrating. I let the team down today.” Mike Klis reported Nix as saying on Friday post-game to the media.

“That’s the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team.” Nix continued.

Nix Able to Look On the Bright Side Despite Harrowing Loss

Nix still showed optimism for the team’s future at 8-3, and pointed out the resilience the team played with despite the adversity from some of his missteps.

“So we have a great football team, and we, I thought, responded after that well. We didn’t just go in the tank. We still showed fight. It just wasn’t enough today, but can learn from those negative plays and not replicate them in the future.”

Nix refuted the idea that “distractions”, namely the suspension of running back J.K. Dobbins for Friday’s game, had an impact on the team’s performance.

“I think at times distractions for teams can be overrated.” Nix said, via Chris Tomasson.

The Broncos have a little extra time to get right before Week 13’s game, which sees them take on the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium.