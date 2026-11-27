Former NFL quarterback and NFL on Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick unloaded on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix with a scathing critique in Week 6 — a rant that quickly went viral and spawned its own news cycle after Denver’s 17-14 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Behind the scenes, though, the aftermath involved a 1-to-1 apology from Fitzpatrick to Nix.

In NFL on Prime’s preview of Friday’s game between the Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fitzpatrick said he and Nix spoke on the phone after Fitzpatrick’s rant and that he apologized for taking things too far.

“It did feel like it crossed a line into being personal,” Fitzpatrick said on Friday.

The Broncos are 8-2 headed into Friday’s game against the Steelers — the win over the Steelers was the second in their current 6-game winning streak.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, holds the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback in their first two seasons (24), most game-winning drives by a QB in their first two seasons (10), and most comeback wins by a QB in their first three seasons (21).

He’s also the first quarterback in NFL history with 20+ wins, 7,500+ passing yards & 50+ passing TDs in his first 2 seasons.

What Ryan Fitzpatrick Said About Bo Nix

Fitzpatrick’s takedown of Nix came after a game in which Nix went 17-of-27 passing for 107 yards against the Seahawks — the second-fewest passing yards in a single game in his career.

“Bo Nix is not playing competitively. It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football right now,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mean, first of all the guy doesn’t want to throw the ball (and) that’s fine. He’s throwing to the flats he’s throwing behind, but he has no trust from his coach. He calls a screen play on third and eight. Just run up and let the clock keep going. What does he do? He throws it away. Seattle gets the ball, they have a timeout, and then in overtime he’s got two chances to be competitive. The last one being a designed run for him to run, make somebody miss, and get a first down for your football team.”

Criticism of Bo Nix Came From All Corners

Fitzpatrick was hardly the only one who went after Nix.

“About time someone said it Bo looks disinterested, checked out, and like there are 500 places he would rather be than on a football field every week,” Former Broncos QB Ben DiNucci wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “I am a fan of the Broncos and wish them the best but I would rather watch paint dry right now than their offense play football.”

“Right now he looks like a quarterback who doesn’t want the football,” ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said after the game. “Especially in critical moments … he looks like a quarterback who doesn’t want the football in the most important moments because he doesn’t want the fingers pointed out him.”