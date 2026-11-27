The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate of games became what some have called one of the greatest single-day football-watching experiences of their lives — three games that came down to go-ahead scores in the final minute, including two that ended in the final seconds.

“Here’s to the greatest day of Thanksgiving football I can remember,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on November 27. “See you all again next year.”

It’s hard to imagine any story that could trump the greatness of those games. The Pittsburgh Steelers figured out a way to do it ahead of Friday’s home game against the red-hot Denver Broncos.

The Steelers have embarked on an odyssey perhaps unlike any in NFL history over the last 72 hours—benching 4-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night, then watching Rodgers take a flamethrower to the entire franchise during a live appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon and releasing him shortly afterward.

Through all of that, there’s still a game to play. With kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video, here are a few things to know about Rudolph.

Rudolph at Center of Infamous NFL Scandal

Rudolph was at the center of one of the most infamous on-field incidents in NFL history.

During a Week 11 Monday Night Football game in 2019 between the Cleveland Browns and Steelers, Browns edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him in the head with it, setting off a wild brawl between the 2 teams.

“I hate that anybody even has to watch this,” color commentator and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said during the broadcast. “This is barbaric, is what this is.”

Garrett was suspended for the rest of the regular season. Rudolph, who charged Garrett after his helmet was ripped off, was fined $50,000 for his role in the fracas.

Longtime Reliable Backup for Multiple Teams

Rudolph, a 2018 3rd-round pick by the Steelers, has long been considered one of the NFL’s most reliable backups over the last 9 seasons.

In that time, Rudolph is 9-9-1 in 19 starts and has played in 38 career games. He spent one season as the backup for the Tennessee Titans before returning to the Steelers in 2025.

In all that time, there’s one thing Rudolph has never done: play in a game against the Broncos —something he’ll now get to do as they’re playing as well as anyone in the NFL. Denver is 8-2 and on a 6-game winning streak heading into Friday’s game.