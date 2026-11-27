The first of the NFL’s one and only Black Friday game in 2026 has not started how the Denver Broncos would have liked.

Coming in as 4.5-point favorites and facing the newly-coronated Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mason Rudolph, the Broncos were hoping to compete and come out the other side a 9-2 team top of the AFC West, after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving eve.

Alas, the first half could not have gone much worse. In particular, for quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix turned the ball over twice on plays that resulted in defensive touchdowns for the Steelers, and on the half managed to throw for just 67 yards.

Broncos Called Upon to Bench Bo Nix For Second Half

Both turnovers were ugly, and as a result the team have been implored by fans and media online to consider benching the QB.

“The Broncos would bench Bo Nix at halftime if they were a serious team.” Steelers beat writer Joey Bray posted on social media.

“Might wanna bench Bo Nix… score should be 7-5 without his horrendous performance.. I mean my goodness just kneel the ball for goodness sake. He’s awful.”

Vikings Writer Asks If Broncos Can Continue Playing Nix

Even Minnesota Vikings reporter for The Athletic, Alec Lewis, chimed in asking whether the Broncos could really continue playing Nix after his first half performance.

“Can you really keep playing Bo Nix?” Lewis wrote.

It would take something pretty spectacular for Sean Payton to bench Nix, barring the game entering garbage time.

But if this level of performance continues into the second half from the third-year QB it will assuredly be not a happy Thanksgiving for him.