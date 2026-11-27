INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
“Troy Franklin jogging back to the #Broncos sideline with his helmet on. Looks like he’ll be back in the game.”
Despite having played in all 10 games this season, Franklin has been somewhat of an afterthought in the receiving game, having managed just 100 yards off 9 receptions on the year.
He is Denver’s 8th-leading pass catcher by receiving yards on the season, and ranks 5th amongst their wide receivers.
Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas
Broncos Get Relieving News on Troy Franklin Amid Terrible Start