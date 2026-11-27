The Denver Broncos are behind to the Pittsburgh Steelers following an ugly un-forced fumble by Bo Nix mid-way through the first quarter.

However, Denver will also have to contend with an injury to one of their top wide receivers, Troy Franklin, who was seen heading to the locker room after appearing to sustain an injury.

Troy Franklin Heading to Locker Room With Apparent Hand/Wrist Injury

“Troy Franklin just went to the locker room”, CBS News’ Romi Bean reported on Friday.

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel also noted that Franklin was seen holding his wrist/hand whilst jogging to the locker room.

“Troy Franklin is jogging back to the locker room with training staff. He’s holding his right hand/wrist.”

Per Zac Stevens, Franklin and Pat Bryant were both listed as starters to commence the game, presumably along with Jaylen Waddle.

Franklin Seen Returning to the Sidelines, Set to Return to Game

Per Parker Gabriel, towards the end of the first quarter, the third-year wide receiver was seen returning to the sideline and appears likely to get back into the game.

Troy Franklin jogging back to the #Broncos sideline with his helmet on. Looks like he’ll be back in the game.”

Despite having played in all 10 games this season, Franklin has been somewhat of an afterthought in the receiving game, having managed just 100 yards off 9 receptions on the year.

He is Denver’s 8th-leading pass catcher by receiving yards on the season, and ranks 5th amongst their wide receivers.