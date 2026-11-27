The Denver Broncos have confirmed that starting safety Brandon Jones is available for their Black Friday clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury during Denver’s Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos have continued their impressive form in Jones’ absence, recording six consecutive wins to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Sean Payton’s team will now have another important player available as they look to push on and solidify their spot in the AFC playoff race.

Broncos Get Brandon Jones Back After Hamstring Injury

Jones was listed as a full participant for the third consecutive day on Thursday’s injury report.

The Broncos confirmed that “Starting safety Brandon Jones appears poised to make his return to game action.

“Jones was not assigned a game status for Friday’s matchup against the Steelers, which indicates he will be available for the Week 12 game.

“Denver held a walkthrough Thursday, which made the report an estimation of players’ participation levels if the team held a full practice.