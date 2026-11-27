The Denver Broncos have confirmed that starting safety Brandon Jones is available for their Black Friday clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jones has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury during Denver’s Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos have continued their impressive form in Jones’ absence, recording six consecutive wins to improve to 8-2 on the season.
Sean Payton’s team will now have another important player available as they look to push on and solidify their spot in the AFC playoff race.
Broncos Get Brandon Jones Back After Hamstring Injury
Jones was listed as a full participant for the third consecutive day on Thursday’s injury report.
The Broncos confirmed that “Starting safety Brandon Jones appears poised to make his return to game action.
“Jones was not assigned a game status for Friday’s matchup against the Steelers, which indicates he will be available for the Week 12 game.
“Denver held a walkthrough Thursday, which made the report an estimation of players’ participation levels if the team held a full practice.
“Jones has started all eight games in which he has appeared for Denver this season, recording two interceptions, five passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 55 tackles and two tackles for loss.”
Jones’ return comes at a good time considering fellow safety Taylor Rapp has been ruled out of the Steelers game with a quadriceps injury.
However, both JL Skinner and wide receiver Pat Bryant are both available.
Broncos Defense Preparing for New-Look Steelers Offense
Jones’ return comes during an eventful week for both sides.
Pittsburgh made the unexpected decision to bench veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph. That forced Denver to prepare for a different starting quarterback on a shortened week.
The Broncos have also been dealing with their own off-field drama after Payton suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for bad conduct.
However, Denver will enter Friday’s game off the back of their highest-scoring performance of the season against Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh have lost consecutive games to slip to 6-4 and is without edge rusher Alex Highsmith.
A seventh win is certainly on the cards for the road team.
Broncos Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Black Friday Clash With Steelers