The Denver Broncos were presented with the gift of an opportunity against the Pittsburgh Steelers to take control of the division, and keep themselves in position to compete for the top seed in the AFC.

The Broncos couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity despite everything going on with the Steelers organization throughout the week.

Denver fell to 8-3, still top of the division with a tie-breaker over Kansas City but blew the chance to take a two-game lead over their rivals.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Jonah Coleman #20 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Jaquan Brisker #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

With Buffalo beating the Chiefs this week, it helps the Broncos remain at the top of their division after the loss, but it also makes things a lot tougher to catch up with the Bills.

The game was a disaster in every possible way for Denver.

The rain made for brutal playing conditions which led to mistakes from Bo Nix and the Broncos offense.

Nix had the ball slip out of his hands early for a fumble that was scooped and scored for a touchdown, and an interception where he threw in between two open receivers right into the hands of Jalen Ramsey for a pick-6.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos reacts after an offensive pass interference penalty during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The playing conditions were the same for both teams, so that still falls entirely on reckless play from the Broncos.

For all the talk about Mason Rudolph this week, he did exactly what he needed to do against the Broncos. He took care of the football and got the ball in the hands of his playmakers and let them win the game.

The Steelers’ defense put an emphasis on shutting down Jonah Coleman after his massive game against the Raiders and it worked. Mistakes gave Pittsburgh crucial points in a bad weather game and the Broncos were chasing most of the game but never caught up.

Denver’s offensive line had debatably their worst game of the season and were completely overwhelmed by the Steelers defensive line. TJ Watt is an unstoppable force, but it was interior lineman and his edge partner Nick Herbig that caused disruptions that they couldn’t afford.

The Broncos offensive line couldn’t make running lanes for Coleman and struggled with blitz pickup, leaving Nix facing free rushers on what felt like every drop back.

Sean Payton loves setting up screen passes and in the conditions, he tried to use them to get his offense going. But Nix missed on several passes and the offensive line got no blocking when they did connect on screen passes.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos passes the ball against T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Denver’s defense allowed a few big plays but for the most part had a solid game where it really came down to the offense throwing the game away. The defense scored 40% of the Broncos points against the Steelers.

It was an absolute disaster for the Broncos and a blown opportunity, but they are still in a great position for the rest of the season.

They have a 98% chance of making the playoffs, currently lead the division, and will have a chance to make up ground on the number one seed when they play the Bills on Christmas.

It’s back to the drawing board for Payton and Denver with a lot to figure out after this game, but everything is still left to play for.