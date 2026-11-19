In the recent history of NFL reclamation quarterbacks, former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock could be a unique case — at 30, he could get a fresh start as another team’s starter in 2027.
Such is the level of play that Lock has shown this season for the Seattle Seahawks, filling in for the defending Super Bowl champions and injured starter Sam Darnold.
In three starts this season, Lock is 3-0 with 837 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and no interceptions — and that’s all after serving as Darnold’s backup on the way to winning that Super Bowl last season.
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts Lock will be the perfect fit as the next starter for the seemingly always quarterback-deficient Minnesota Vikings in 2027.
Lock is in the final season of a 2-year, $5 million contract in 2026.
“Kirk Cousins could realistically come back for another season,” Sobleski wrote. “However, the Vikings should look for a younger option since their current starter turns 39 before the start of the 2027 campaign. Interestingly, the Vikings have ties to a Seattle Seahawks quarterback not named Sam Darnold. Minnesota’s general manager, Nolan Teasley, worked as part of the Seahawks’ scouting department from 2013 to ’25, serving as the franchise’s assistant general manager during the final three seasons. He was part of a front office that acquired/signed Drew Lock not once, but twice. Lock has played exceptionally well in Darnold’s absence this season. In fact, Seattle has won all four games in which Lock started. The 2019 second-round draft pick was once a highly regarded prospect who finally appears to fully grasp the game now as opposed to earlier in his professional career.”
Drew Lock Started NFL Career With Broncos
Lock was a 2nd-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft and went 4-1 as the starter during his rookie season, but went 4-9 and led the NFL with 15 interceptions in his lone season as the full-time starter in 2020.
He was beaten out for the starting role by Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 but went 0-3 filling in — and precipitated his trade to the Seahawks.
“Four years after the Broncos tossed in the towel on a former second-round pick, four years after they shipped Lock off to Seattle in the Russell Wilson blockbuster, Lock has stuck it out long enough to experience his own kind of renewal,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on Thursday. “He has thrown all of three passes in 2025 behind Darnold, the 2018 No. 3 pick who’s revitalized his career the past two seasons. But during Seattle’s run to a Super Bowl berth, a funny thing’s happened: pushing a reclamation project in Darnold has given Lock the confidence he can be reclaimed, too.”
Lock Got Massively Screwed Over by Giants
Lock spent 2 seasons as Geno Smith’s backup on the Seahawks before playing 1 season for the Giants in 2024, where by all rights he should have been the starter after Daniel Jones was released. The Giants were more interested in tanking — apparent when they started third-stringer Tommy DeVito over Lock.
Faced with free agency again, Lock moved back to Seattle to back up Darnold — a decision that made him a world champion.
From The Athletic before the 2025 season: “Lock is the Seahawks’ second quarterback addition of the offseason. In March, they signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. They also have former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on the roster.”
Former Broncos QB Predicted as Next Starter for Vikings