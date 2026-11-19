In the recent history of NFL reclamation quarterbacks, former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock could be a unique case — at 30, he could get a fresh start as another team’s starter in 2027.

Such is the level of play that Lock has shown this season for the Seattle Seahawks, filling in for the defending Super Bowl champions and injured starter Sam Darnold.

In three starts this season, Lock is 3-0 with 837 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and no interceptions — and that’s all after serving as Darnold’s backup on the way to winning that Super Bowl last season.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts Lock will be the perfect fit as the next starter for the seemingly always quarterback-deficient Minnesota Vikings in 2027.

Lock is in the final season of a 2-year, $5 million contract in 2026.