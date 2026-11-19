When the Denver Broncos traded a first and third round pick (in addition to swapping fourth rounders) in the 2026 NFL Draft for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the team were hoping that they would have landed both their WR1 of now and the future, in addition to a new vertical threat for quarterback Bo Nix downfield.

Neither has materialized in actuality. So far this season Waddle has just one reception of 40 yards or more; a 49-yard catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his standout Week 2 performance, which saw him haul in 8 passes for a total of 138 yards.

Since Week 3, Waddle has managed less than 200 yards receiving over the past 7 games, a feat that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase surpassed in less than one game last weekend.

Such middling performances have lead to the question arising as to why the former Miami Dolphins WR has struggled so much in 2025, having managed at least 900 receiving yards in four of his five previous seasons in the league.

Could Jaylen Waddle’s Play Be Suffering Due to the Altitude?

One unorthodox answer to the confounding question comes from Dr. Jeff Mueller, a doctor of physical therapy and online injury analyst. Mueller postulates that given Waddle has the sickle cell trait, which is a genetic disorder that effects one of the hemoglobin genes, he could be struggling playing at altitude in Denver.

I have no idea what prompted me to search this re: Jaylen Waddle but ARE YOU KIDDING ME Why on earth did he okay a trade to the Denver Broncos and how did none of us think to fade him training in high altitude considering he has the sickle cell trait.. https://t.co/AQprPEbcs2 pic.twitter.com/6upv3UIM7M — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 17, 2026

People with the sickle cell trait can experience “sickling”, which is when red blood cells change their shape when the body is running low on oxygen. This can cause blood flow to be blocked and thus can starve parts of the body of oxygen.

When playing at altitude like in Denver, which is at over 5,000 feet above sea level, there is less oxygen available.

Jeff Mueller Suggests Waddle’s Struggles May be Down to New Home

Although living and practicing in the city over the course of multiple months has allowed his body to acclimatize to the altitude somewwhat, the consistent exposure can cause issues for people with said genetic condition.

Upon visiting the Broncos for a game with the Steelers back in 2007, safety Ryan Clark – who also has the sickle cell trait – suffered an infarction in his spleen; a serious issue that forced medical professionals to remove both his spleen and gallbladder.

This is far from confirmed, but with Waddle’s performance having dropped off drastically despite being in ostensibly a good situation in Denver; albeit the passing offense having been somewhat touch and go to start the year; it certainly feels like a possibility.