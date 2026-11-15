NFL World Reacts to Aidan Hutchinson’s Celebration Injury

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to force a field goal attempt on the first drive of the game. But things went south for the All-Pro immediately afterwards.

While celebrating the sack, Hutchinson appeared to suffer a leg injury. After the play, the defensive lineman grabbed his right lower leg, rubbing both his knee and calf.

During the team’s ensuing offensive possession, The Detroit Free Press’s Dave Birkett reported Hutchinson went into the locker room for further evaluation.

The apparent injury drew immediate reactions on social media.

“Oh boy. Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson got hurt celebrating a sack,” wrote The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“Aidan Hutchinson may have just torn his ACL celebrating a sack,” wrote Physical Therapy doctor Jeff Mueller. “At the very end, you can see his tibia shift pretty drastically and he immediately drops to the ground grabbing at his knee.”

“Aidan Hutchinson may have just ended his own season … celebrating,” wrote NFL writer John Frascella.

The Lions are facing the Patriots in Munich, Germany during Week 10.

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Appears to Suffer Leg Injury During Sack Celebration

The FOX Sports cameras also caught Hutchinson walking into the locker room. FOX Sports’s Pam Oliver reported during the broadcast that Hutchinson was walking “cautiously” with a limp.

Oliver added that the defensive lineman has a knee injury and is questionable to return Sunday.

The reaction on social media immediately feared the worst for the Lions star.

“Sudden pop is highly concerning,” wrote injury analysis Jimmy Liao. “On first view, knee appears to buckle inward, which is concerning for ACL.”

“I have said for decades that players shouldn’t jump high in the air celebrating a great play,” wrote WDIV-TV meteroroligst Paul Gross. “I hope Aidan didn’t tear his ACL like Gramatica did.”

Both Hutchinson and Maye suffered an injury on the same play. Backup Tommy DeVito replaced May on New England’s next offensive drive.

“Both Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson now back in the locker room, injured on the same train wreck of a play,” wrote NFL insider Albert Breer.

Hutchinson’s Previous NFL Injury History

The Lions defensive lineman has suffered one serious injury previously in his NFL career. Hutchinson missed 12 contests during the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old sustained a left tibia and fibula fracture in Week 6 of that season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions defense would take a massive hit if Hutchinson is out in a similar scenario as he was two years ago. In 2025, Hutchinson earned his first All-Pro nomination on the league’s second team. He also made his second Pro Bowl with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits last year.

This season, Hutchinson has five sacks, five tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, one pass defense and one forced fumble before Sunday’s contest.

But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was already speculating Sunday morning Hutchinson would miss significant time.

“We’ve seen this before, rarely is it good,” wrote Rapoport. “You can see the knee buckle there. That is a very bad sign.”