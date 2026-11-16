Dan Campbell’s Plan to Replace Aidan Hutchinson Emerges After Win Over Patriots

The Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich on Sunday and pushed their winning streak to five games.

But the bigger story out of Germany is what happens next with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The Pro Bowl pass-rusher hurt his right knee celebrating a sack of Drake Maye on the Patriots’ opening drive. The Lions quickly ruled him out, and injury analyst Dr. David Chao’s first concern was a torn ACL.

The team won’t know more until Hutchinson gets an MRI. If Hutchinson misses time, head coach Dan Campbell seemingly already knows who has to fill the void.

Dan Campbell Puts Spotlight on Derrick Moore

After the win, Campbell went through Detroit’s pass-rush depth chart when talking about who needs to step up in Hutchinson’s absence. And he started with rookie edge-rusher Derrick Moore.

“We like him, it’s why we acquired him where we did,” Campbell said. “I know this — Derrick Moore gets better every game. The more reps he gets, he gets better.”

The “acquired him where we did” part matters. The Lions traded up to No. 44 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to take Moore, who had 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Michigan. He was the top pass-rusher on Detroit’s board going into Day 2.

He’s also another Wolverine, which means he’s now being asked to step in for the guy he was most excited to play with.

Getting DJ Wonnum back helps too. The veteran edge-rusher missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. But Campbell acknowledged a few others who will be relied on to step up their game as long as Hutchinson is sidelined.

“We know what (Alim McNeil) is,” Campbell said. “(Skyler Gill-Howard) can create in there, so can Tyleik (Williams). And so, all those guys — even Levi (Onwuzurike) and (Tyler) Lacy, they bring a different flavor but they push the pocket — they got length. But I think the important thing here is we did what we had to do to get out of this game with a win. We played really good defense.”

Derrick Moore Heating Up at the Right Time

Moore’s rookie season got off to a slow start. A groin injury cost him most of training camp, and he didn’t record his first NFL sack until Week 9.

However, he’s making up for lost time.

Moore had two sacks against the Dolphins last week, and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard made it clear he still wanted more. Moore answered with two more sacks against the Patriots on Sunday, including an 11-yard sack of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito that forced a punt.

That made him Detroit’s first rookie with a sack in back-to-back games since James Houston in 2022.

Hutchinson’s shoes will be tough to fill. He had six sacks through nine games this season, and he’s coming off a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Still, the Lions didn’t look like a team missing its best defender in Munich. After Hutchinson left, Detroit sacked the Patriots four more times and held them to 10 points.

At 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North, the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field next Sunday. That could be Moore’s first chance to show what he can do with a bigger role.