Lions Get Crushing Aidan Hutchinson Update From Sports Doctor

Once again, a key Detroit Lions victory has been overshadowed by a devastating injury to one of their most important players. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury while celebrating a sack during Detroit’s victory over the New England Patriots in Munich and did not return.

Initial speculation suggests Hutchinson could miss the remainder of the season, which would be nothing short of a devastating blow for Detroit. The timing makes it even more difficult, with the NFL trade deadline already having passed and the Lions now unable to address the loss through a major in-season acquisition.

And based on the initial assessment from a notable sports physician based in metro Detroit, the outlook on Hutchinson isn’t getting any better.

Devastating Update For Detroit Lions On Aidan Hutchinson From Sports Physician

Hutchinson’s injury overshadowed the Lions’ win over New England in Munich, and the initial fear is that the ailment could potentially cause him to miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

According to speculation from metro Detroit-based Jimmy Liao, a board certified MD, Hutchinson may have suffered a torn ACL.

Aidan Hutchinson right knee injury video super slow with freeze frame -See the anterior tibial shift that suddenly pops back,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Big concern for ACL.”

Immediately, fans reacted to his assessment, with many taking issue with what they deemed an unnecessary celebration from the defensive end.

One fan said, “One of my favorite players, but I’ve always hated his poses after a sack. Hope this experience will cure him of that problem.”

This fan wrote, “You can actually see his LCL shake/pop I would not be surprised if he tore that.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Idiot. Was a having a great year and decides to pull a risky celebration.”

“I’m so tired of the unnecessary celebrations,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, this fan said, “I wonder how much of a factor Hutch’s ridiculous workload this year played into that injury.”

Aidan Hutchinson Has Already Suffered A Devastating Leg Injury

During a contest against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024, Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula, which understandably kept him out for the remainder of that campaign.

Now, the Lions will have to hope that Hutchinson’s current ailment, which very well may have been an ACL tear, isn’t as serious as it initially looked.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t have much in the way of a concrete update.

“Nothing new — we’ll know more once we get back in the states,” Campbell told reporters. “But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is — he’s a captain of ours — that doesn’t make things easy. But I thought guys stepped up in his wake, and showed up for us and helped us out.

“Look, anytime you lose a player like that, and you don’t know the entirety of it…but knowing Hutch for who he is, it’s like he doesn’t stay down long. It does, it hurts a little bit (losing him). But as far as this game was concerned, our guys stepped up and finished and stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened and our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn’t bat an eye.”