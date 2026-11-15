Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury Prompts Blunt Reaction From Patriots Star

The Detroit Lions got the result they wanted, but not everything went smoothly today. While the Lions were in complete control against the Patriots in Munich and secured a dominant 35-10 win, the victory came at a cost. The Pro Bowl edge rusher and captain of the defense went down with an injury in an unusual way.

Hutchinson suffered his injury while celebrating his sack of Drake Maye. But right when the sack happened, the Patriots QB also injured his ankle in the same play. On that note, Patriots DL Milton Williams was far from impressed with the playing surface of the Allianz Arena in Munich, suggesting it played a role in the injuries to both Hutchinson and Maye.

“Two top players in this league probably got season-ending injuries playing on that (field). It was bad,” said Williams after the game, as per Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan. “But as I said, I ain’t making no excuses. (The Lions) executed. They played on the same field we did, and they executed and made more plays than we did. Give them credit.”

Since it is primarily a soccer stadium, the Patriots star’s recent comments carry weight. According to CBS Sports, the Allianz Arena is set to replace the playing surface after Sunday’s NFL game because home soccer team Bayern Munich will be playing Cologne on Friday. Regardless of the playing surface, the edge rusher’s knee injury was distinctive, as he didn’t make any contact.

How Aidan Hutchinson Got Injured

The injury occurred early in the game, right in the first quarter. With just 9:28 minutes left on the clock, Hutchinson made his presence felt by sacking Patriots QB Drake Maye. It was his sixth sack of the season. As he was in the mode of celebration, he launched himself into the air, but the 268-pound DE had an awkward landing before collapsing and hitting the ground. Given he jumped on his own, there was no contact, even with any of his teammates.

After grabbing his right knee, medical help arrived, suggesting it could be serious. Though he walked off the field on his own, he later went to the blue tent and then the locker room before being ruled out. He was on the field for merely five and a half minutes, but logged a sack, a tackle, and a TFL.

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