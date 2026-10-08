Lions Urged to Trade 109-Start Chargers CB Amid Defensive Crisis

After missing the playoffs last year, the Detroit Lions began the new season with plenty of promise and expectations, but their defense has failed to match the hype, turning early optimism into frustration heading into Week 5. With the defense failing to find footing, the secondary is particularly crying for help, and that’s why trading a capable cornerback could be a sensible move.

Amid the secondary crisis, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ veteran CB Donte Jackson is emerging as a potential trade option for the Lions. The Detroit News‘ Richard Silva named him among the potential CBs the franchise might look into this season.

The Lions were recently linked to Joey Porter Jr., who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, so they have to look for a suitable option elsewhere. The team’s pass defense has been far from its usual standard in the last four games, which could make the playoff push difficult this season. Allowing a total of 304 passing yards this season, they sit at the bottom of the table after the first four games, showing an urgency for a proven CB. Donte Jackson’s addition could give stability to the CB room for various reasons.

Donte Jackson Could Give The Lions A Proven Veteran In The Secondary

Trading Donte Jackson before the deadline could be a calculated approach. The 30-year-old is proven, with extensive starting experience. Playing his ninth season in the NFL, he has started 109 games in his career, including 4 this year.

He was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 draft. He spent the first six years of his career in Carolina before suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Then the Chargers signed the veteran last season, and he has already played 21 games for the Bolts.

From his rookie year with the Panthers, he has been a starter. For three different teams, he has started 109 NFL games. The experience is certainly there; what makes his NFL resume stand out is the impressive production behind those starts. The cornerback has a total of 373 tackles and 19 TFLs, which includes 8 tackles this season.

Lions’ defense’s zone coverage has been one of the biggest issues this season, and that’s where Jackson is most comfortable. He managed a strong 79.9 zone coverage PFF grade last season, ranking 13th among all NFL CBs. In addition, he has a strong run defense. With a 77.5 PFF grade, he sits at the 18th spot among all CBs this season.

Besides strong numbers, Jackson’s contract makes the trade proposal possible.

Donte Jackson’s Contract Could Make Him A Trade Candidate

In 2025, Jackson signed a two-year contract worth $13 million. That means he will be a free agent following the 2026 season. So, it would make sense for the Chargers to trade him instead of watching him walk away for nothing.

Given that the veteran is still at the top of his game with strong production, he would also give Brad Holmes a reason to sign him to a new deal if he delivers as per expectations. He may not be a Pro Bowl-calibre player in addition to the roster, but he could certainly bring much-needed stability to the struggling cornerback room.