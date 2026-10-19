Packers $77 Million Veteran Nearing Starting Return

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has started to settle in during their three-game winning streak. However, head coach Matt LaFleur has continued to leave the door open for change. Starting left guard Aaron Banks, who has hardly played this season, has been back at practice for a little over a week now.

LaFleur did not shut the door on the $77M veteran stepping into the starting lineup once he gets to a point where the team feels comfortable.

“I think he had a great week of practice last week,” said LaFleur. “I think that’s the best he’s looked in a long time. He’s getting there.”

Last week was the first week he was available throughout the entire week since before Week 2. The hope is that he can get ramped back up into game shape and then step into the starting lineup.

Green Bay Packers Have Positive Update on Left Guard Aaron Banks

Banks did not practice for the majority of the summer with knee tendinitis. The veteran guard noted that it kept him day-to-day at practice. He was limited before Week 1, but the team listed him as questionable and held him out.

Banks returned for Week 2 and practiced throughout the week leading up to the game. However, he was pulled after just 22 snaps due to a toe issue. Banks did not practice from September 18 through October 8. He returned in a limited fashion in October.

Then he spent the rest of the week as a limited participant in practice leading into Week 6. LaFleur noted it was the best he has seen of Banks in a long time, and it is likely the healthiest that he has looked since last season due to all of the time off.

At his best, Banks is an upgrade. However, the Packers have to debate messing with continuity and the level of play that Banks can currently bring.

Packers Have Plan for Banks and Laken Tomlinson

The Packers tried three different starters in three weeks at left guard to start the season. Jager Burton and Donovan Jennings are now hurt, along with Banks. So, the team added Laken Tomlinson from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to their active roster.

Tomlinson has started the past three games at left guard, and the Packers have gone on a three-game winning streak. So, the Packers can put Banks back into the lineup, but they would be shuffling a group that has found consistency.

On the other end, it would feel like a bit of a waste for Banks to be on the bench with a $12M cap hit that would turn into $25M the next year. The Packers cannot move on from this offseason, so he is likely to start again next year. If he is healthy and looks better than LaFleur has seen in a while, they are going to have to try to mess with the continuity and bring Banks back.