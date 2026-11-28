Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden left the team’s Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

On the Packers’ second-to-last drive of the game, Golden was not seen on the field. Their last drive of the game was one play, and he was not out there. Head coach Matt LaFleur did not address his absence after the game. It led to some speculation that Golden was benched.

“Lost in the end of the game, it looks like Matthew Golden appeared to be benched in the fourth quarter. When Love threw the interception targeting Bo Melton — who was lost in his own world — Golden hadn’t been on the field that drive, including on 4th-and-8,” tweeted Peter Bukowski after the game.

However, after a couple of days of uncertainty, Schneidman confirmed it was not a benching, but rather an injury.

“Golden did not get benched. He hurt his ankle. Came up limping after one play,” tweeted Schneidman on Friday night.

Golden did not get benched. He hurt his ankle. Came up limping after one play. https://t.co/t4ofgmfHGu — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 28, 2026

His teammate, Christian Watson, left the game earlier with a concussion.

Green Bay Packers Lose Star WR Matthew Golden With Ankle Injury

Matthew Golden is a former first-round pick, taken 23rd overall in the 2025 NFL draft. After 361 yards in his rookie season, he is breaking out in his second year with 892 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He went from 1.53 yards per route run to 2.35 this season. However, he only caught one reception for 39 yards in the Packers’ loss to the Rams. He played 38 snaps in the game and ran 29 routes. He averaged 1.34 yards per route run in the loss.

Packers Season on the Line in Week 13

The status of both Watson and Golden will be up in the air in Week 13. LaFleur will likely address both injuries on Monday. With Watson, LaFleur said that he is in good spirits and just needs to clear concussion protocol. The status of Golden is much more uncertain, considering no one knew he was injured until more than a day after the game.

Still, this sets up for a massive Week 13. They face the New Orleans Saints and will be favored to win. Still, they are sitting at 6-5 and looking outside of the playoff picture right now. A loss could virtually end their season, considering they are a game behind the Rams and just lost to them.

A win keeps their season alive. Green Bay will not force Golden and Watson back before they are healthy. However, both players will be pressed to enter the lineup this week.

If those two are out, the names to know are Bo Melton, J. Michael Sturdivant and Skyy Moore.