Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy could face an abrupt exit from Pittsburgh, according to an unverified social media claim ahead of the Steelers’ Black Friday game.

In a Nov. 26 post on X, Bradley Spunk, along with Dianna Russini, claimed Pittsburgh could move on from McCarthy after its matchup with the Denver Broncos, particularly if the offense struggles with Mason Rudolph starting.

The possibility of another McCarthy departure has an obvious Packers connection, as his latest partnership with Aaron Rodgers has already ended, bringing doubts about the coach’s ability to steady the ship en route to a playoff berth.

Mike McCarthy Could Get the Ax After Rodgers Split

The post presents a potential outcome, and its claim also conflicts with the public position of Steelers President Art Rooney II.

In a Nov. 26 statement published by Pittsburgh, Rooney put forth full confidence in McCarthy, Rudolph and the remaining players. The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the Denver game at 6-4, with seven games left to secure a postseason spot.

The team benched Rodgers on Nov. 24 and released him the next day. His departure followed a blistering appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in which he accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings, according to SportsNet Pittsburgh’s coverage of the split.

Separately, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued that the fallout could prevent McCarthy from lasting beyond 2026.

For now, the specific postgame scenario remains an unconfirmed claim.

Packers History Has Some Positives Regardless of McCarthy’s Future

Green Bay fans have seen a successful McCarthy tenure end during the season.

The Packers dismissed him on Dec. 2, 2018, installing Joe Philbin as interim coach. Then-President Mark Murphy said the season had fallen short of the organization’s expectations.

McCarthy’s record made that ending significant. He finished 125-77-2 in regular-season games and 10-8 in the playoffs with Green Bay, according to Pittsburgh’s review of his coaching career.

His Packers offenses ranked among the league’s top 10 in scoring nine times. He also led Green Bay to its Super Bowl XLV championship, beating the franchise that now employs him.

Those achievements gave the Rodgers-McCarthy reunion a shared foundation. Their latest separation has instead reopened discussion of a relationship that once helped define the Packers.

McCarthy denied holding a grudge over his Green Bay firing during his Nov. 25 news conference, per SportsNet Pittsburgh’s account.

All things considered, when the next bout comes against Denver, McCarthy will have to put his best foot forward, even if a disaster outcome doesn’t mean his job is lost.