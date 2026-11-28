Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has support inside the locker room he left behind.

Two days after the Pittsburgh Steelers released Rodgers following his public clash with Mike McCarthy, Jalen Ramsey revealed he had spoken with his former teammate. His message carried affection for the quarterback who helped lead Pittsburgh over the past two seasons.

“We’re not going to act like Aaron wasn’t our brother for these past two years,” Ramsey said during Prime Video’s postgame coverage on Nov. 27.

The words followed Pittsburgh’s 27-5 victory over the Denver Broncos. Even after a decisive win in their first game without Rodgers, Ramsey made clear the relationship didn’t disappear important.

Jalen Ramsey Shares Support for Aaron Rodgers After Release

Ramsey said he wished the situation had unfolded differently. He also credited Rodgers with helping prepare teammates and bringing the group together during their time in Pittsburgh.

“It’s still love,” Ramsey said, adding that Rodgers is “still one of us.”

That acknowledgment showed a personal view of a split that has drawn scrutiny throughout the league. Ramsey spoke about the bond players built with Rodgers and their need to keep the season moving.

The Steelers announced Rodgers’ release Nov. 25. He started 10 games this season, completing 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His first Pittsburgh season produced 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 starts. The Steelers re-signed him during the offseason before the reunion with McCarthy unraveled.

Ramsey helped deliver Friday’s response on the field, returning an interception for a touchdown. Pittsburgh improved to 7-4 and ended a two-game losing streak, according to NFL.com’s game recap.

Rodgers-McCarthy Split Carries Deep Packers Connections

The dispute for Green Bay fans involves the quarterback and coach who brought home the franchise’s Super Bowl XLV championship.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 until his dismissal during the 2018 season. Their partnership included eight straight playoff appearances from 2009 through 2016 and six division titles, as the Packers documented after his departure.

Their second run together ended with public accusations and a quarterback change.

Per NFL.com’s account of the release, Rodgers alleged McCarthy fell asleep in meetings and missed team activities. McCarthy said Rodgers issued an ultimatum outside his job description and defended his decision to bench him.

Those accounts describe the breakdown between the coach and quarterback. But Ramsey’s comments hit on the relationships that survived it.

Meanwhile, replacement quarterback Mason Rudolph lauded McCarthy after Friday’s win. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

“Proud of the way our team rallied around him,” Rudolph said, according to NFL.com’s postgame report.

In the end, regardless of Ramsey’s take on Rodgers, Pittsburgh has to use that performance vs. the Broncos as fuel to snag more victories.