A former Green Bay Packers starter may be ending a long wait to snag his next regular-season snap on Sunday.

The New York Giants elevated defensive lineman Dean Lowry from their practice squad on Saturday, Nov. 28, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The move puts the seven-year Packers veteran in position to make his Giants debut.

It also gives Lowry a chance to play in a regular-season game for the first time since Dec. 21, 2024. He spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Giants’ account of his October signing.

The name has a much longer history than a brief offseason stop. Lowry played 111 regular-season games for Green Bay and started 80 of them.

Giants Elevate Dean Lowry With Shelby Harris Out

The Giants confirmed Lowry’s elevation in their official Week 12 tracker. New York also elevated safety Raheem Layne.

“This is Lowry’s first time being activated from the practice squad,” the team wrote.

Lowry joined the Giants’ practice squad Oct. 27. He now gets his first call to the game roster after spending about a month with the organization.

His call-up lands as New York deals with an absence up front. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris will miss the Colts game because of an illness. The Giants head into the matchup at 6-3-1, while Indianapolis sits at 3-8.

Although the elevation makes Lowry available for Sunday’s game, his actual playing time will depend on the Giants’ game-day decisions and defensive rotation.

He brings 132 regular-season appearances and 85 starts to that competition for snaps. The Giants list his career totals at 271 tackles, 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Most of those games came during his lengthy run on Green Bay’s defensive front.

Lowry’s most recent regular-season appearance came with Pittsburgh against the Baltimore Ravens. He played in two preseason games this summer before the Steelers released him during final roster reductions, the Giants reported.

Lowry Started 80 Games During Seven Seasons With Packers

Green Bay selected Lowry out of Northwestern in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Packers before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

In its 2023 free-agency rundown, Green Bay credited Lowry with 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 16 pass deflections and four fumble recoveries during his Packers tenure.

Durability helped define that stretch. Lowry missed just three regular-season games in seven years and logged 3,742 defensive snaps for Green Bay

He also stepped up with a memorable scoring play. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, Lowry returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown and recorded a sack. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, as the Packers noted when announcing his 2019 contract extension.

Lowry also appeared in eight postseason games with Green Bay, making five starts.

The 32-year-old may now be back in the thick of game-day action.