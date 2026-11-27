The reunion of two Green Bay Packers Super Bowl winners has ended with Aaron Rodgers out of Pittsburgh and Mike McCarthy facing criticism from Rodgers’ family.

On Friday, Nov. 27, Jordan Rodgers said he would be surprised if his brother’s former Packers coach kept his job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He made the prediction during an appearance on “Good Morning America”, two days after Pittsburgh released Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Rodgers called the behavior his brother alleged “unacceptable and unprecedented.”

Aaron said McCarthy fell asleep in a quarterbacks meeting and missed other team activities before the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, claims concerning McCarthy’s conduct in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Questions Former Packers Coach’s Future

The former coach’s future is a matter of opinion.

Steelers President Art Rooney II has publicly backed McCarthy, making Jordan Rodgers’ prediction a striking addition to a split that has Packers connections throughout it.

“I would be surprised if he continues to be the head coach moving forward,” Jordan Rodgers said on GMA. He added that he could see a change in either the short or long term.

The former quarterback drew on his own experience trying to make an NFL roster. If he had appeared to nod off, he said, he would’ve been cut rapidly. He questioned why a head coach and play-caller would be held to a different standard if his brother’s account is accurate.

Aaron Rodgers aired the allegations Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show”, after the Steelers named Mason Rudolph their starter for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers said he wouldn’t return to Pittsburgh. The Steelers released him later that day, and he cleared waivers Thursday.

McCarthy has acknowledged one separate error from the Eagles game, the one where he said “Packers” while breaking a Steelers halftime huddle. The slip put his Green Bay past at the center of an already public dispute with the quarterback he once coached there.

Packers’ Rodgers-McCarthy History Gives Split More Import

McCarthy spent 13 seasons coaching Green Bay. The Packers’ account of his tenure credits him with six division titles, nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLV victory over Pittsburgh. Green Bay parted ways with him during the 2018 season.

That history made their Steelers reunion a classic story for Packers followers and shaped the reaction to its collapse.

Former Green Bay guard T.J. Lang took the opposite side from Jordan Rodgers, calling Aaron Rodgers’ public criticism of McCarthy “despicable”. Lang said he’s close with his former coach.

Ultimately, the decision on McCarthy belongs to Pittsburgh. In a Thanksgiving statement, Rooney said he had “100% confidence in Mike McCarthy.” He told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he expected McCarthy to coach this season, next season and beyond.

At the moment, the former Packers quarterback is a free agent, and their former coach is prepping Pittsburgh to play without him.

And Jordan Rodgers, as do some others, sees McCarthy’s job differently from the Steelers owner, underscoring how bitterly the Green Bay pairing’s second act ended.