Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has likely played his last snap in the NFL. After the Pittsburgh Steelers released the future Hall of Famer and he cleared waivers, it does not sound like any team has an inkling to kick the tires on Rodgers, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero does not see any suitors emerging for Rodgers, and barring an injury, most around the NFL feel that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has played his last snap in the NFL.

“No immediate suitors emerged for Aaron Rodgers after he cleared waivers Thursday,” wrote Pelissero. “And barring an injury-driven emergency, league sources don’t foresee the four-time NFL MVP playing again in what Rodgers has repeatedly said is his final season.”

Rodgers had a career that can be described as memorable for all of the good, and all of the bad.

Green Bay Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Likely Played Last NFL Snap

At his peak, Rodgers was the best quarterback in the NFL. He has four MVPs, and he won a Super Bowl with the Packers. Rodgers has made the playoffs 13 times in his career, and he was about to lead the Steelers into the playoffs for the second straight season.

However, things went sideways after the team dropped two straight and fell from 6-2 to 6-4.

Rodgers reportedly gave former Packers head coach and current Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy an ultimatum. He told the coach that he needed to hand over play calling or the quarterback would want to be benched or released.

The team decided to stick with McCarthy as the play caller, so they benched Rodgers. Rodgers went on Pat McAfee after the benching to express his disappointment with McCarthy. He aired out a lot of grievances.

Rodgers said that McCarthy slept in meetings, did not watch tape, and broke down the team as “1-2-3 Packers” at halftime of their latest loss.

The Steelers promptly released him.

Packers Former Super Bowl-Winning QB Likely to Retire

Rodgers cleared waivers and does not appear to have any suitors. One of the biggest issues is that his play is not quite at the level it used to be. Beyond that, when he leaves a team, it typically ends poorly.

Somehow, the saga Rodgers had with the Packers will be viewed as the cleanest divorce of them all. He joined the New York Jets and blasted head coach Aaron Glenn on the McAfee Show. He did the same with McCarthy and the Steelers.

Teams are realizing that his level of play is now not worth the hassle or potential downfall that comes from adding Rodgers.

So, Rodgers is likely to go through the end of the season unsigned. He had said before the season that this would be his last season. He likely did not see his career end with a benching, a release, and a rant that had a variety of reactions. However, it appears as though that will be the last we saw of Rodgers.

Rodgers noted before the year he does not plan to do media or stick around in the limelight after he retires. So, this could be the last we hear from Rodgers in a public forum for a while.