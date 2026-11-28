Days after the Pittsburgh Steelers released former Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers, they released his former teammate with the Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Valdes-Scantling had been on the Steelers’ practice squad, but had not played for the team this season.

When the former fifth-round pick was signed, most assumed it was Rodgers making the call for him to come in. They brought in Isaiah Hodgins to take the role for Valdes-Scantling. It does appear to be a clean, one-for-one swap. They did not move on from him to make room for another position or player.

It is easy to speculate that the move could be related to his connection with Rodgers. However, we will likely never know that.

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Former Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Aaron Rodgers demanded to take over the playcalling and told head coach Mike McCarthy that if he did not let him, they would have to bench him. So, the Steelers benched him.

The following day, he went on the Pat McAfee Show and aired dirty laundry about McCarthy and his issues while coaching the Steelers. The Steelers promptly released Rodgers.

Many players had positive things to say about Rodgers, and Valdes-Scantling was one of them.

“We have a great relationship, and he is one of the closest friends I have made in this league,” said the former Packers wideout. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without him, you know? He’s opened up so many doors for me, taught me so many things about football, so seeing that is something you never want to see. Because I think he’s the best player I’ve ever played this game in that position.”

Whether that went over well or not can be debated. However, it is easier for someone like Jalen Ramsey to speak out and say how they feel about Rodgers than a practice squad player.

Steelers Move on From Valdes-Scantling For Second Time

He spent his first 4 seasons with the Green Bay Packers hauling in 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. After that, he signed a big deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. He played with Patrick Mahomes, but only hauled in 63 receptions for 1,000 yards in two seasons.

From there, he has bounced around the NFL. He spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and once again circled back to the Steelers.

The only two times he has been with the Steelers are when Rodgers has been the quarterback. It is hard to see him as a fit now that Mason Rudolph is with the team. We will see if Mike McCarthy has any thoughts on the player he drafted in his last year with Green Bay.