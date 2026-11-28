Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a firm supporter after his bitter split with Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Linebacker Patrick Queen made clear that the quarterback’s departure has done little to change his opinion of Rodgers. His response was personal endorsement as two central figures from Green Bay’s last Super Bowl championship go up against the fallout from their failed reunion.

“My stance is not going to change against Aaron. I love Aaron to death,” Queen said, according to a Nov. 28 post from Steelers Depot.

“Probably one of the coolest teammates I’ve ever had, just from the few conversations that we had.”

Patrick Queen Stands Behind Aaron Rodgers After Steelers Exit

Queen’s comments centered on the relationship he built with Rodgers. He praised the person he knew inside the building, with no indication that the public dispute had erased that bond.

The remarks of Queen provide a firsthand view of Rodgers as a teammate during a week dominated by questions about his relationship with his head coach.

They also have limits. Queen’s praise doesn’t divulge what happened in private meetings or resolve the competing accounts of the split. His message addresses his own experience with the quarterback.

The Associated Press reported after Pittsburgh’s Nov. 27 victory that players retained affection for Rodgers even as the Steelers moved forward. Pittsburgh beat the Denver Broncos 27-5 to improve to 7-4, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback.

That result handed McCarthy a win after an extraordinary week. Meanwhile, Queen’s backing showed that moving ahead with a different starter could coexist with respect for the player who departed.

Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Share Deep Packers History

The relation to Green Bay runs through both sides of the dispute.

McCarthy coached Green Bay from 2006 until his firing during the 2018 season. Rodgers played for him throughout that tenure. Their partnership produced the franchise’s 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, with Rodgers earning game MVP honors.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, won four NFL MVP awards and threw a franchise-record 475 touchdown passes. The Packers detailed those achievements when they announced his trade to the New York Jets in 2023.

With Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the Packers reached the playoffs 11 times and won eight division titles. Those outcomes explain the lasting interest in his career past Green Bay.

Their Pittsburgh reunion ended abruptly.

As Reuters reported Nov. 25, Rodgers publicly alleged that McCarthy had fallen asleep during meetings. McCarthy said the decision to bench Rodgers was his and characterized their conversations as private. Pittsburgh released the quarterback that day.

The dispute adds an unhappy chapter to a partnership tied to a championship for Packers fans.

All in all, although Rodgers has drawn flack about the situation, some teammates aren’t trashing his persona.