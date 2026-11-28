Head coach Mike McCarthy led the Pittsburgh Steelers to their seventh victory of the 2026 campaign Friday. Yet, the fallout from McCarthy’s second divorce with fellow Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers continued after the win.

With Rodgers alleging several embarrassing facts about McCarthy this week during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former Packers head coach has been forced to answer questions on his film study, game preparation and a variety of other topics. The media questions have led to McCarthy admitting a couple Rodgers allegations as true.

That happened again Friday after the Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5.

“My father used to tell me all the time as a kid, you tell the truth, you only have to tell your story once. I just think it’s good when you’re able to put things up on the table and talk about it,” said McCarthy to reporters Friday.

“So I have not spent enough time with the defense. That’s something that, as far as job responsibility and job description, these are things that will be looked at in the oﬀ-season.”

Ex-Packers’ Mike McCarthy Admits Error With Steelers Defensive Players

McCarthy already admitted Wednesday he did accidentally refer to the Steelers as the Packers during a team huddle in Week 11. Then Friday, McCarthy clearly acknowledged Rodgers’s allegations about the head coach’s shortcomings with the team’s defensive players.

“He doesn’t want to get to know the defense,” Rodgers told ESPN’s Pat McAfee. “I’m telling the defense, ‘Hey, just trust me. You just got to give him time. He’ll be fine.’ And then he’s telling me, ‘I don’t need to get to know the defense at all.'”

It’s hard to believe a veteran head coach wouldn’t want to immediately earn the respect of T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Jalen Ramsey. All three are likely to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Watt and Heyward are also Steelers legends.

But McCarthy has instead focused on offensive play-calling. At least, that’s when he has attended meetings for the Steelers. Rodgers alleged McCarthy has slept and skipped team meetings, film studies and walkthroughs.

The conversation around the NFL world the past couple days has been about Rodgers and whether he shouldn’t have shared those details on McCarthy. While that will remain a talking point, it’s become clear that although he was being vindictive, Rodgers wasn’t lying about his long-time head coach.