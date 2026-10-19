Packers Rookie Exits With Injury in Week 6 Win

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse left the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys with a stinger in his shoulder. He suffered the injury with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Cisse was assisted off the field and was checked out in the medical blue tent. However, he did not return to the game. The team listed him as questionable to return. Part of the reason he did not return likely had to do with the state of the game.

Green Bay was leading 23-7 when Cisse left the game. He did not return for that drive, and the Packers forced a turnover on downs.

When Dallas got the ball back, there were just over two minutes to go with Green Bay up by two scores. So, there was no need for him to return.

Head coach Matt LaFleur did not provide an update after the game. The initial thought is that the injury is not serious and Cisse will not miss time.

Green Bay Packers Lose CB Brandon Cisse to Stinger in Week 6 Win

Cisse has been a revelation for Green Bay. The 52nd overall pick was supposed to be eased into the starting lineup. However, he beat out veterans Carrington Valentin and Benjamin St-Juste before Week 1.

Cisse started the first six games of his NFL career.

Earlier in the game, Cisse recorded his first career interception. The Cowboys were driving to put up points before halftime with under two minutes to go in the second quarter. CeeDee Lamb slipped while being defended by Cisse, and Cisse was there to turn the ball over. It preserved a 10-0 lead. The Packers had enough time to score before the half and take a 17-0 lead into halftime, making the interception important to the outcome of the game.

Packers Turn to Carrington Valentine to Close out Win

With Cisse sidelined, the team has turned to former seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine. Valentine is a former seventh-round pick, but has 30 career NFL starts. He started in 11 games last year, but the Packers signed St-Juste and drafted Cisse to push him.

Valentine is in the last year of his rookie contract, and he will be a free agent this offseason. So, the Packers are far more invested in Cisse.

He had 36 snaps coming into the Packers’ Week 6 game. Valentine played the final two drives of the win. If Cisse ends up missing any time, they will lean on the veteran.

The status of Cisse will be monitored throughout the week. Green Bay will be on the road in Week 7 for a big divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions.