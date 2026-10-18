Packers QB Opens Up About Christian Watson Connection

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Christian Watson have had one of the best connections in the NFL so far this year. Like any dynamic duo, it involves both sides playing at the highest level of their ability.

So, it is not a surprise to see that Watson credits Love for giving him the confidence to make plays. Meanwhile, Love made it clear that Watson playing at such a high level is what gives Love the confidence.

“He is just playing at a high level right now,” Love admitted about the initial surge by Watson. “He is making plays. We know what type of speed Christian has, everybody knows that. He’s making plays with the ball in his hands. He is making contested catches.”

In Week 1, Watson had an 81-yard touchdown with almost all of it coming after the catch. In Week 5, his 53-yard touchdown was a contested pass with no yards after the catch. He is producing in all areas.

“Now it is just seeing how far we can take this thing,” admitted Love. “For me, it is just fun to watch.”

Watson has caught 26 of his 40 targets this year. His 66% catch rate is higher than his career average of 59%.

Green Bay Packers Have Strong Connection Between Jordan Love and Christian Watson

For as much as Love is enjoying watching, Watson gives Love the credit for his rise in 2026.

“I just enjoy how much trust and confidence he has in everybody,” said Watson. “His confidence that he has in me just gives me more confidence in myself. He is going to put the ball out there for me to get it. If I make a bad play, he is still going to come back and still have that same level of confidence.”

Watson is averaging 2.86 yards per route run this year. Last year, he averaged 2.28 yards per route run, and he averaged 2.16 yards per route run for his career. So, he has always been efficient, but he has taken it to another level this year.

Packers Taking Love and Watson Connection to New Level

Watson was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Love took over as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2023. So, after playing his rookie season with Aaron Rodgers, Watson has played the majority of his NFL career with Love as his starting quarterback.

Watson had hamstring issues in 2023. Then, he tore his ACL in 2024. He missed the end of the season. It also caused him to miss the start of the 2025 season. So, entering 2026, he has not had a year without an injury hanging over him. Right now, he is fully healthy, and we are starting to see how high the ceiling is for the playmaker.

Watson’s career-high is 620 yards. He has 474 yards already this season. He is averaging 51 yards per game in his NFL career, but is up to 95 yards per game this year. We are seeing him take it to another level.