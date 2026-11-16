Christian Watson Slams Packers Performance After Vikings Loss

After the 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it pretty clear where he stood on the whole debacle of a day.

However, he was not the only one to get brutally honest on the day’s performances. Quarterback Jordan Love noted that the difficulties in pass protection had the team not only on the back foot but “not standing a chance”.

And speaking after the game, wide receiver Christian Watson similarly went off on the team’s performance on the day.

Christian Watson Not Happy With the Team’s Performance

“It’s really frustrating.” Watson said when asked how frustrating it was for the team to perform as they did having put up 45 points on the New England Patriots in Week 9. “I think if you ask anybody – I can only speak for myself but I’d say it is an unacceptable level of play that we had out there today, unacceptable level of execution and everything.”

“In my mind we’re just way too good to put a product like that out there. It’s really frustrating.”

Christian Watson Emphasizes Need to ‘Learn’, ‘Grow’ From Loss

Unlike Love, he did not point to a specific area that needs fixing, although anyone with a pulse who was watching the game can see exactly what that is.

Watson followed up his comments by noting the team has to improve and not take the defeat lying down.

“We got to learn from it. We got to find a way to grow. We can’t stay down on ourselves but we can’t just act like nothing happened. We have to eliminate those mistakes from happening again.”