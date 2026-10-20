Packers Trade Addition Put on Notice Amid Josh Jacobs Return

The Green Bay Packers are going to have a tough decision to make at running back with Josh Jacobs returning from the Commissioner’s Exempt List. The Packers traded for Kaleb Johnson before the season, and they have rights to his rookie contract for the rest of this year and the next two years. However, he might end up being game-day inactive, according to Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company.

Mosqueda notes that while Pierre Strong can be sent to the practice squad more easily than Johnson, the team will likely use their elevations to keep Strong active on game days, making Johnson the likely inactive.

“Don’t be surprised if the Packers end up dropping Strong to the practice squad when Josh Jacobs is activated on Monday, but then the team ends up activating Strong as a game-day elevation while Johnson — who is under a three-year cost-controlled rookie contract — is scratched as a developmental prospect,” wrote Mosqueda.

Mosqueda added that Matt LaFleur revealed earlier in the season that they would have done this plan with Strong back in Week 1 had he been healthy. Strong was placed on the IR, so the team made Johnson active.

“Interestingly, head coach Matt LaFleur has recently said that if Pierre Strong Jr., who was dealing with a hamstring issue earlier in the year, was healthy in Week 1, then Strong would have played for the team — despite being a member of the practice squad,” added Mosqueda.

Johnson did not play any snaps in Week 1, as he was just acclimating to his new team.

Green Bay Packers Could Make Kaleb Johnson Inactive in Week 7

The team tried to integrate Johnson into the offense. In Week 2, he played 16 snaps. He added eight rushes for 32 yards. In the next week, he played 24 snaps. However, he had just four rushes for six yards. He was starting to play more in Week 4. However, after rushing for 42 yards on 17 snaps, Johnson fumbled in a costly situation that kept the Bucs in the game.

He has hardly seen the field since. The Packers played Johnson nine snaps in Week 5. However, they were in the second half when the game was over. In Week 6, he played just four snaps.

With Jacobs coming back, it looks like the team is ready to give Johnson even more time off.

Packers Running Back Room Becomes Defined

The Packers will start Jacobs in Week 7. MarShawn Lloyd took over when Johnson was phased out. He will move into the backup role. Strong is replacing Chris Brooks as the passing-down back. He will continue in that role. So, without much special teams value, it is hard to see a role for Johnson.

Still, the Packers can only use three practice squad elevations before deciding to sign Pierre Strong or release him. So, they will have to make a decision by Week 9. Perhaps by then the team will feel more confident in Johnson. For now, expect Johnson to sit.