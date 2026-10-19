Packers CB Has Strong Message for Cowboys WRs After Week 6 Win

The Green Bay Packers defense took on one of the better offenses in the NFL and held them to just 13 points. They were blanked at halftime and did not score their second touchdown until the game was mostly out of hand. Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon made it clear that the team did their jobs.

They faced off with two of the best receivers in the NFL. While the duo produced at times, they did not find the end zone. Nixon made it clear that meant it was mission accomplished.

“Did they score?” Nixon asked after the game.

When told they did not, he made his stance clear.

“We did what we were supposed to do then,” the former Pro Bowler added.

Pickens finished the game with six receptions for 73 yards. Lamb added nine receptions for 70 yards. They both found ways to produce, but when it was time to score, neither could find the end zone.

Green Bay Packers Did Their Job Against Dallas Cowboys

Nixon started and played the entire game. Rookie Brandon Cisse left with a stinger in the second half. He played just 53 total snaps, leaving former seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine to play 25 total snaps. Overall, the three cornerbacks did their job.

Nixon allowed nine receptions for 55 yards, according to PFF. Lamb had four catches for 29 yards against him. Pickens added just one catch for seven yards. Cisse only allowed three catches for 30 yards. He allowed 17 to Lamb on one reception and 11 to Pickens on the other reception.

Lastly, Valentine allowed two catches for 28 yards to Pickens and one catch for seven yards to Lamb. Overall, they all gave up a catch or two, but no one was consistently picked on.

Nixon Continues to Improve

Nixon is entering his fourth season as a starting cornerback for the Packers, but only his second year as the starting outside cornerback. In 2023, he was primarily a slot cornerback. Then, in 2024, he started to play both outside and in the slot.

In 2025, he became a full-time outside option. Nixon has faced adversity heading into the 2026 season, but so far he has lived up to expectations. Nixon had 410 snaps, and his PFF grade is 70. Last year, his PFF grade was 66.7.

This is an important season for Nixon, as he is in the last year of his recent contract extension. Nixon signed a three-year, $18M extension in 2024. After struggling in 2025, he entered the offseason looking for a contract extension. However, the Packers were looking to see if they could replace him with their offseason additions.

Nixon held off the fresh faces and has continued to start. Now, the question is how much money he is making on the open market. Will the Packers try to extend him after the season? These questions were not being raised a few weeks ago.