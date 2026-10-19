Matt LaFleur Shares Josh Jacobs Playing Status Update For Week 7

There is no real way to describe the Green Bay Packers‘ rushing offense in 2026 in any other word than “abysmal”.

However, the Packers will hope that this changes in the near future as they welcome back running back Josh Jacobs on Monday, who spent the first six game-weeks of the season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he plead no contest to two counts of misdemeanour battery stemming from a domestic incident with his then girlfriend back in May.

Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur shared updates on Jacobs; his practice status and whether or not he will play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“He’ll be out at practice on Wednesday & he’ll get a full week of practice.” LaFleur said about Jacobs, before answering a question as to whether he might play in Week 7. “That’s to be determined. We feel he’s in a pretty good spot. He’s been training but he’s missed the exposure to football.”

LaFleur’s coyness points to him not wanting to raise expectations on a player that has not played football at all since January, something that is far from unreasonable.

Moreover, with the added importance of the Packers’ bout this coming weekend being at a divisional opponent in a very competitive NFC North, LaFleur may not want to tip his hand just yet regarding the former All-Pro back, so the Lions are not able to form as concrete a game plan on defense.

Packers Rushing Offense Has Been Terrible Without Jacobs

The Packers rank last in the league in rushing offense by a mile, averaging 59.8 rushing yards per game, almost 16 fewer than the 31st ranked team, the Dallas Cowboys – who are averaging 76.

And lead back MarShawn Lloyd has been unequivocally the least proficient lead back in football, managing 122 yards off of 48 rushing attempts: 2.5 yards-per-carry.

Indeed, Lloyd was replaced as the primary snap-taker at running back in Week 6 for the first time by former New England Patriot Pierre Strong Jr., who took 55% of snaps on offense to Lloyd’s 40%.

Late offseason trade acquisition Kaleb Johnson’s usage has also decreased steadily, week-by-week since Week 3, where he managed a season-high 36% of snaps agains the Atlanta Falcons.

Now with Jacobs back, expect him to be on the hook for around 2/3rds of snaps on offense, with the majority of the rest going to the third down back, either Strong or Chris Brooks, whenever the latter returns from injury.