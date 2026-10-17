Cowboys Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Micah Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers‘ Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was expected to be a revenge spot for Micah Parsons against his old team. However, with Parsons out due to an injury, it has turned into a chance for the Cowboys to prove that they made the right decision when it came to trading their star edge rusher.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that while he likes Parsons, he likes the picks the team got for him even more.

“Micah’s no longer here,” said Schottenheimer on his thoughts about the star rusher. “I’m looking forward to seeing him, but I like the picks that we got for Micah. I think we’ve done some really great things getting those picks, and I hope that when it’s all said and done, that goes to show it made a big difference—because I do feel that way. You take a look at the guys that we were able to add to our roster.”

The Cowboys will have three players they acquired from Parsons in the Week 6 game.

Dallas Cowboys Have Chance to Boast Micah Parsons Trade Against Green Bay Packers

Green Bay traded two first-round picks and Kenny Clark for Parsons. The Cowboys turned one of the first-round picks into Malachi Lawrence and then used the other pick in a package to acquire Quinnen Williams. So the trade is essentially complete now.

Lawrence plays the position that Parsons does. He is just a rookie and only has 117 snaps so far. However, he also has seven pressures and a sack. Williams leads the Cowboys’ interior defensive line in snaps. He has 13 pressures this year. Then, there is Clark, who has 230 snaps this season.

So, the Cowboys are getting a lot out of the three players they traded Parsons for. Meanwhile, the Packers are waiting for Parsons to return.

Packers Need Parsons to Return

Parsons tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2025 season. He was projected to recover for nine months and then return to practice. However, the nine-month mark was a couple of weeks ago, and Parsons still has not returned to practice.

It would likely take a couple of weeks for Parsons to get up to full speed, so the Packers might not see Parsons for a few weeks. They play the Detroit Lions in Week 7. However, they have a quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football in Week 8.

So, they might want to wait for him to return in Week 8 so they do not have to force him to push it. If Parsons returns in Week 8, the team will have plenty of time off in between games for him to recover. It appears Week 9 is the latest that Parsons would return. Still, that has him missing the Cowboys game.

Parsons did play against the Cowboys last year. However, the two teams ended the game in a 40-40 tie.