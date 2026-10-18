Packers Handed Timely Boost From 2nd-Round Pick Ahead of Cowboys Showdown

The Green Bay Packers received a timely boost in their secondary ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse is active for the Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field, per the Packers’ official inactives report. His availability had been in doubt after a hip injury landed him on Friday’s injury report with a questionable designation.

The news arrives with Green Bay already short-handed at the position. Veteran Benjamin St-Juste was ruled out with a hamstring injury, making Cisse’s status particularly important against a Dallas passing attack featuring CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared the update Sunday, writing on X: “Brandon Cisse is ACTIVE.”

Cisse Gives Packers Needed Reinforcement

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by Brandon Cisse #2 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Packers selected Cisse with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft, making the South Carolina product their highest-drafted cornerback since Eric Stokes in 2021.

He has been asked to contribute as a rookie. Through his first five games, the 21-year-old has registered 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed, via Pro Football Reference.

His most laudable stretch came in Green Bay’s 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11.

With Chicago backed up deep in its own territory late in the first half, Cisse sacked quarterback Tyson Bagent for a 6-yard loss on second down. On the next snap, he broke up a pass intended for Rome Odunze, forcing a punt.

Green Bay’s official game recap highlighted both plays in a sequence that helped prevent the Bears from stacking momentum.

It was a look at the versatility that appealed to the Packers on draft weekend. Cisse also received first-team opportunities during training camp, although his early-season experience has come with the learning curve associated with a young defensive back.

The seriousness of his availability goes past one stellar performance. With St-Juste sidelined, Green Bay has Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Cisse and Kamal Hadden as its four active cornerbacks.

Losing Cisse would have left the Packers with a thin rotation against one of the NFL’s most dangerous receiver pairings.

Cowboys: Legitimate Opponent for Green Bay’s Secondary

Dallas poses a divergent task from the Bears team Green Bay handled last weekend.

Through five games, Lamb and Pickens had combined for 66 receptions, 857 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to the Packers’ team website.

Pickens recorded nine catches for 130 yards against Tampa Bay in Week 5, while Lamb previously erupted for 189 yards on 17 receptions against Houston.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has the confidence to challenge one-on-one coverage, forcing Green Bay’s defensive backs to disguise their intentions and hold up when the ball is in the air.

Safety Evan Williams stressed that point earlier in the week, telling Packers.com, “Can’t shy away from it.”

Cisse’s presence gives the coaching staff another option in coverage and provides flexibility as it manages matchups involving Lamb and Pickens. Being active, however, doesn’t warrant him playing every snap or avoiding limitations from the hip issue.

Green Bay heads into Sunday at 3-2 after consecutive victories, while Dallas is 2-3 and seeking a response to its loss to the Buccaneers.

With St-Juste unavailable, Cisse’s clearance removes one question mark from the Packers’ preparation for a pivotal primetime test.