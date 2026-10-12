Packers’ Christian Watson Leaves Teammate in Awe With ‘Nasty’ TD

Christian Watson gave the Green Bay Packers a touchdown worth watching again.

Javon Bullard surfaced the locker room review.

Following Watson’s second score in Sunday’s 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defensive back needed some time to describe what he had seen.

“I ain’t going to lie. That [expletive] was nasty. That was nasty,” Bullard said, according to USA TODAY’s Ryan Wood.

Watson finished with six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field. His first score covered 42 yards. His second traveled 53, rescued a third-and-22 possession and gave a division rival another reason to worry about Green Bay’s passing attack.

Bullard’s reaction captured the degree of difficulty. The situation explained why the catch was huge.

Watson Turns Third-and-22 Into a Packers Touchdown

Green Bay led 14-7 at halftime, leaving Chicago within one score despite the Packers’ fast start.

The opening possession of the third quarter produced a touchdown when Jordan Love connected with J. Michael Sturdivant for a 43-yard score. An offensive pass interference penalty erased it, pushing the Packers into third-and-22.

Love went deep again. Watson brought down the pass with defenders converging in the end zone, stretching Green Bay’s lead to 20-7 after the missed extra point, as detailed in the Packers’ official recap.

The sequence exemplified the trust between quarterback and receiver. A penalty had made a promising drive harder. But Green Bay still felt confident enough in Watson for him to finish a play downfield and deliver despite the coverage.

“It was a desperate situation, so we needed a play,” Watson said in the team’s postgame notes. “We needed a chunk play.”

Watson explained that the Packers practice that situation, with deep shots and screens among their options.

Packers’ Investment in Watson Produces Another Big Day

Green Bay committed to Watson with a contract extension in June. Over the Cap lists the deal at four years and $92 million, with incentives and escalators that can increase its value.

Sunday floated an example of the ability behind that cash splash.

Watson’s first touchdown finished a 91-yard opening drive. The second showed he can get to work when the defense has company waiting downfield.

Watson had anticipated opportunities against Chicago’s secondary. According to The Associated Press, he said the Packers’ film study gave them confidence they could attack through the air.

“We knew what was going to be there and took advantage of it today,” Watson said.

Matthew Golden added six catches for a career-high 123 yards. The team noted that Golden and Watson became its first receiving pair with at least six catches and 120 yards apiece since Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson against Tennessee in November 2016.

Love completed 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay improved to 3-2, pulling even with Chicago and moving above .500 for the first time this season.

There will be more demanding afternoons ahead.

But Watson’s performance gave the Packers a convincing illustration of how dangerous their offense becomes when Love keeps attacking and his receivers finish.