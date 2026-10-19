Packers’ Win Over Cowboys Marred by Troubling Police Report

The Green Bay Packers secured their third consecutive victory Sunday night, but the 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys was accompanied by a remarkable number of police incidents at Lambeau Field.

According to FOX 11 News’ Katie Pirwitz, the Green Bay Police Department reported six arrests and 16 fan ejections during the Oct. 18 matchup, which attracted 77,383 spectators.

Police responded to 29 calls for service throughout the primetime contest, including medical emergencies and alleged violations of the stadium’s fan code of conduct.

The report didn’t identify the individuals arrested, detail the allegations against them or specify the circumstances surrounding individual ejections.

Packers-Cowboys Matchup Sees Sharp Increase in Fan Ejections

The 16 ejections marked a noticeable departure from the numbers reported at other recent Lambeau Field contests.

Via NBC 26, Green Bay’s Sept. 24 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons resulted in just two ejections and zero arrests.

The Packers’ Oct. 11 rivalry clash with the Chicago Bears saw seven ejections, again without any arrests.

That means Sunday’s contest produced more than twice as many ejections as the Bears game and eight times the number reported against Atlanta.

The six arrests also represented an increase from both previous contests, although authorities haven’t publicly established what prompted the individual incidents.

Under the Packers’ official fan code of conduct, disruptive behavior, verbal harassment, physical confrontations and irresponsible conduct associated with intoxication can lead to removal from the stadium.

The policy also prohibits throwing objects onto the field, abusive language and refusing to follow instructions from stadium personnel.

Fans who violate those standards can face additional consequences, including the possible permanent revocation of season-ticket privileges.

The organization encourages spectators to report disruptive behavior through a designated text-message service, allowing stadium personnel to investigate concerns during games.

Packers Have Strong Showing in Wake of Off-Field Incidents

On the field, the Packers put out enough good action for their home crowd to celebrate.

Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 276 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground, helping Green Bay improve to 4-2.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden finished with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, giving the offense a needed spark despite several missed opportunities.

Defensively, Green Bay intercepted Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott twice, with Evan Williams and Brandon Cisse supplying the takeaways.

Those interceptions helped the Packers gather a 17-0 halftime advantage before securing the 10-point victory.

Per the Packers’ official game report, Green Bay’s defense held Prescott to 258 passing yards on 54 attempts despite heading into the matchup with several important defensive contributors unavailable.

The Cowboys finished with just 48 rushing yards, while Green Bay extended its streak of holding opponents to 14 points or fewer to three games.

The outcome also improved the Packers’ record against Dallas to 8-1-1 over their last 10 meetings, as the police report introduced an entirely different storyline following a victory that kept Green Bay moving in the right direction.